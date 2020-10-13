Community Outreach and Activism Through Art is holding another Paint and Protest event on Oct. 18.
The event will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in front of City Hall in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement and will feature painting, a public art project and a vigil for Breonna Taylor and Jonathan Price, both of whom were killed by law enforcement.
According to the event flyer, water and materials will be provided. Masks are required.
At another Paint and Protest event in early September, Olivia De Guzman, founder of COATA, said one goal of the event was to make protests more accessible.
“For those who either just like to express themselves through art, just something a little more low-key, or like me have a physical or neurological disability where it might impair them from going and marching with others,” she said.
For more information, visit @coa.ta on Instagram or https://fb.me/e/3Jt9yJq4T
