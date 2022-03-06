After hearing blaring tractor-trailer and car horns from his Frederick home, William Wrightson grabbed his sizable flag and matching cap and traveled the mile and a half from his home to where Mt. Phillip Road passes over Interstate 70.
Though his demeanor was calm and his presence quiet, the 81-year-old stuck out from the crowd gathered at the overpass. It certainly wasn’t for his age.
While most carried American flags and stood alongside red signs from the Frederick County Conservative Club that read “Cancel Tyranny” and “Mandate Freedom,” Wrightson waved a giant print of President Joe Biden’s campaign logo. His hat, and the handful of pins attached to it, displayed the same.
“I wish they would have done it in a different way,” he said. “Instead of burning all this gas, for no reason, I wish they’d have taken that money and donated it to some people that need help.”
As the “People’s Convoy” passed through Frederick County on its way from a staging area at the Hagerstown Speedway to the Capitol Beltway on Sunday, crowds gathered on overpasses and pulled over on interstate highways to cheer on the miles-long procession of drivers and their supporters from across the country who were inspired by recent protests in Canada against COVID-19 mandates.
Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies blocked highway on-ramps in parts of the county to allow the convoy to pass through as quickly as possible, said FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell, and Maryland State Police urged drivers to plan for high traffic volumes in and around the Capitol region.
Most county residents who flocked to interstate overpasses did so to support the convoy. A few yards away were from Wrightson were Chuck Harp and his wife, Elaine, who was waving an American flag. The couple, both in their 70s, got to the overpass around 10:30 a.m. but said the convoy didn’t arrive until shortly after 11 a.m.
When it did, tractor-trailers and cars of all sizes blasted their horns and displayed flags and signs against COVID-19 mandates and in support of former President Donald Trump. Overhead, the Harps and those around them waved and cheered with each honk, and cars traveling on the overpass sounded off in support.
“I think we need to see more of this,” Chuck Harp said. “It seems like our representatives and people who are supposed to be representing the public are ignoring the public. And I think it’s a shame that you gotta do this in order to maybe get their attention.”
By 11:30 a.m., the crowd had dwindled along with the volume of vehicles and chorus of horns below.
The Harps, however, said they would be back at the overpass in the afternoon, as the convoy planned to round the Capitol Beltway twice before returning to the Hagerstown Speedway, according to The Washington Post.
“I want to see the trucks, I want to see who is here to support this and thumb their nose at the crap that’s coming out of D.C.,” Harp said.
Organizer Brian Brase told The Washington Post that the group intends to repeat the loop every day this week until their demands are met.
The convoy has been the subject of news coverage nationwide since hundreds of vehicles drove from Southern California in late February to support and join Sunday’s procession through the beltway.
But the raucous drivers still caught some unsuspecting county residents off guard.
“Actually, we didn’t know anything about it,” said John Nusraty of Frederick.
Nusraty was watching after his four young grandchildren with his wife when he heard blaring car horns. The couple gathered their grandchildren and drove a half mile to the Mt. Phillip Road overpass to see what the commotion was.
“I’m not gonna support it,” Nusraty said after learning what members of the convoy were protesting. “We’re just coming for the grandchildren to just see it.”
Next up: protests over washing your hands after using the toilet and forcing surgeons to wear masks! Freedom!
Did I miss something today? Just looked like normal traffic on the DC beltway this past afternoon. Only thing that looked strange was a bunch of folks waving stuff from overpasses with nothing else to do on a nice Sunday weatherwise.
Poor truckers just burning a hole in their pockets with a big round-trip to/from Hagerstown today. Most are out $100s of dollars today with big rigs having 15 MPG thresholds. And now, just a bit closer to having to replace all those wheels and hit up another oil change. All the owners of gas stations and convenience marts in Hagerstown area laughing their way to the bank.
Try again! Those from Ca spent about $3300 in fuel round trip.
Closer to 6-7 mpg for semis.
Let's call it was it really is. A rolling Trump rally. A bunch of people, complaining about freedom, wanted to copy those in Canada, so they jump in their truck and drive across the country while wasting the gas they complain about.
If they were in “their truck”, no “gas” wasted. Trucks run off of diesel fuel.
I suspect a lot of those pick ups use gas and not diesel.
The majority of the vehicles are over the road tractors. My reply is based on such fact :)
My comment is based on the fact that a lot of those vehicles were not road tractors. Try lookin* at the photos.
What percent of the vehicles were over the road tractors and what is your source for that claim?
All I’ll say is that I’m very knowledgeable of the event, from its inception long before any media ever reported anything about it. Very well aware of the vehicles participating / that participated. And that’s all I’ll be providing.
~ Plums
Yes public, plumbum "knows things"😉
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
The Disoriented Express. Classic conundrum of the clueless, all agree on what they’re against but confused as to what they’re for.
Drive 60 miles, drive in a big 54 mile circle twice, and then circle back to where they started from in Hagerstown.
These folks sure like circles. Kinda reminds me of how my sinks work in my bathrooms.
They say they want "government to be accountable..." and I do know "no good deed is ever not punished."
So. They got to blame someone for wanting to save lives?
Sort of sounds like a lot of these comments were written by angry people. Of course they have to play the race card. Not sure you could call them polite. Maybe arrogant, demeaning, profilers is more accurate. Of course MSNBC isn’t reporting on it. Doesn’t benefit the liberal narrative. You know, truth doesn’t matter. Don’t believe what you see, just what we tell you.
What’s fox reporting?
What’s there to report? They spent about 10 days driving. Spent about 2 hrs on the beltway. The End.
Has Fox shared anything differently?
Oh, hey, photo number 5. Christian nationalism. Pretty much the opposite freedom and constitutionality. SMH.
[thumbup][thumbup] public.
I’ll bet a lot of the US flags were made in China.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Bingo
I am surprised this bunch is sharp enough to obtain a CDL. They don't really even know what they want, but dadgummit they will keep it up until they get something or other.
Judge much? Who are you to publicly comment on someone’s intelligence? don’t know how smart that are or are not. I DO know, however, that your comment is ignorant and unnecessary.
So you know their intelligence (the point)? The “People's Convoy" organizer Brian Brase, said the group intends to repeat the drive every day this week until its demands are met, adding that they plan to increase the number of loops around the Beltway each day. But couldn’t say what’s the point. The convoy fragmented a third of the way in the first loop around the beltway followed by a considerable amount bailing out in favor of trailing each other back to Hagerstown, by way of I-270. Even if it was a 1,000 vehicles it wouldn’t be a noticeable hindrance to a beltway 64 miles long that handles 45,000 vehicles daily. Unless you stopped and blocked all lanes. There’s congestion every day on I-495 and most drivers only drive a fragment of the 64 miles.
I see their actions and comments and from that I can judge their intelligence. They don't know what they want or how to get it. They drove all this way for what? They missed the boat. If this happened last fall it would still be stupid but at least they would have a point. Most mandates are coming down now so their entire premise is essentially shot.
Check this out...
Ryan Sanchez, a Groyper-aligned white supremacist, has pulled out of the People’s Convoy on the second day of the group’s trek from southern California to Washington, DC after getting called out by Three Percenter leader Erik Rohde.
I have always been up front about what I believe in,” Sanchez wrote. “I am Catholic, a nationalist, and I am pro-white. People will always respect courage and honesty, and although a few people would disagree on some issues, the vast majority of people have been nothing but friendly. This video was taken shortly after the election of 2020 in the middle of the Stop the Steal movement. After Jan 6th, even the people who I argued and bantered within this video have since closed ranks with the rest of the right. We asserted ourselves, moved the Overton window, and have a leading role in the conservative coalition.”
Trucker convoy in disarray: Ousting of 'Nazi' leads to mutual accusations of snitching to the Feds
https://www.rawstory.com/truck-convoy/
A convoy of Angry Privileged White Men...who like you say shiftless88 are just super duper intelligent...
I passed this heading north on 270 today. I missed the big rigs, but saw lots of big pickup trucks that probably average under 15mpg on the road. The fact that they can afford to fill up their gas guzzlers and have the time to participate in this pointless venture says volumes about how “tough” they have it.
These are angry polite white people...who are basically just looking for some attention from Fox? Maybe Tuckem's will talk about them on his program ? I guess this is what angry white people do when they are bored??? but I'd be careful going into DC...because last I heard: Camped outside DC, uneasy truckers paralyzed by paranoia vow to stay until demands met
https://www.rawstory.com/freedom-convoy-dc/
They were camped out at Hagerstown Speedway afraid to leave..so I'm kinda surprised by this story?
MSNBC hasn't said a word about them...so far. I haven't watched MSNBC today yet ...can anyone that watches Fox let me know if Fox is covering this convoy? I am going to turn MSNBC on right now and see what they say about this convoy of angry polite white people...though come to think of it, it should really be called the convoy of angry privileged polite white people who need something to be angry about all the time..because you know that's the Republican way.. and if these were POC, well you and I both know they would have been stopped a long time ago..but since they are polite white people...well you know it's just dandy ..that a convoy of Angry Polite Privileged White People can garner this much news coverage should not surprise anyone as to why Privileged Polite White People are seldom paralyzed by paranoia for very long because really there is no left to hold them accountable..
I’m trying to decide if you’re a racist or a bigot, or both. Or. mauve you’re just looking for attention? Regardless, you do seem to make a lot of assumptions about motive. Did you voice the same concerns about rioting, burning, and looting?
When race can be mentioned pickle will be there!
Did you ever know "Umbrella Man?" He went to BLM demonstrations and broke windows with an umbrella to keep glass off him and worked for a right wing organization. he provoked looting when he could. He is on tape. I am concerned with fake looting.
[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]
Geets69, “Or. mauve” that would be a slip of tongue’ wouldn’t it? Not to assume what you meant.
@Awteam2021 — “mauve” was an autocorrect and the FNP does not supply an edit button. Thank you for not assuming.
Me too I'm with Gary, I'm concerned with fake looting Geets69. So you are saying theses angry white men aren't angry, nor white, nor privileged, nor men? Okay my bad...
So Geets69( you can change your screen name later, I know you had to think fast)you must have been so angry on J6 what with all the real actual rioting, burning, looting, and the abuse of our law enforcement officials......because I sure was.
So I take it you tuned into Fox and they weren't saying anything about the Angry White People Privileged convey...neither has MSNBC, MSNBC has been covering the Ukraine crisis...yet another example of an Angry Privileged Polite White Male going bonkers against people who have done nothing but defy him by being a democracy..and enjoying their lives..of freedom...
Are you saying this convoy of Angry Privileged Polite White People are fighting for democracy? Interesting.....perhaps you could clarify their motives for the readers of these comments..? Obviously since most of us aren't angry privileged white people the motives may have gone right over our heads...so dish what are their motives? You seem to be in the know????
Thank you. I realize I “can change (my) screen name later,” but since I have had it for 20+ year, I see no reason to do so. You are interested only in stirring your race pot, throwing zingers, or attempting to look like the smartest person in the room with your long-winded comments, and you cannot be taken seriously. You apparently think you are presenting some kind of relevant social commentary when, in fact, you’re just ridiculous.
And yet 69 It seems I am still the smartest person in the room, at least compared to you! I see you couldn’t or wouldn’t answer my questions but instead went right to personally attacking me… cool 😎, but you when you have to resort to name calling you know didn’t win the argument, but you knew that hence the personal attacks
I like that you think I’m smart though.. can’t say I think the same about you..,???
They want to get "the band back together"! Meanwhile wasting thousands ($) in fuel. Going across country, I wish they had full trailers to help the supply chain issues. Coordinator for funding has two pending charges for fraud from other activities...
Big rolling first world whiner-fest crying over health measures many in the third world wished they had. You want hardship?? Look at Ukraine. Losers.
[thumbup]
Did anybody hear banjos as these folks drove by?
Good one, Gab. Bet they have purty mouths.
I kept hearing chants of “squeal like a pig” as they passed by.
This convoy serves no other purpose than for the participants to get there 15 minutes of fame.
What, exactly, is the point of this convoy?
The only point of this convoy is to demonstrate how stupid and anti-reality they are. There are no vaccination mandates and you can go nearly anywhere without wearing a mask. The are vacuous actors on the stage of a reality TV show. Where is Honey Boo-Boo?
@Walk, Have fun spouting the progressive talking points, but there are mandates in place through out the country. There are multiple lawsuits underway regarding federal mandates for the military and federal employees. Major corporations are still enforcing vaccine requirements for employees. Here in Frederick, vaccination proof is needed to attend anything at the Weinberg Center. In DC, this is required for attendance at the Kennedy Center. Also, Biden refuses to end the State of Emergency that has been in place for 2+ years.
Guess wut? Truckers are not in the military, nor are they federal employees. Additionally, the military has to have sooo many vaccinations that refusing 2 little jabs is a joke. I've had 3, will get a 4th if needed.
For the Weinberg, you can either show proof of vaccination OR a negative covid test result within the past 72 hours. So, no, you do not have to be vaxed to go to Weinberg. However, my guess is that 98% of those attending the Weinberg have gotten 3 jabs, because we appreciate science.
You're against doing anything for covid, eh? You don't believe it was a problem? Several hundred thousand people would disagree with you, but they're dead.
Aslan, any company has the right to set conditions for entering their premises. Do you have a problem with "ne shirt, no shoes, no service"? Yes, the risk has gone down, but the epidemic is not over. We're only a few mutations from the antibodies generated by the vaccine not recognizing the virus.
Don’t want to work at one of those places, find another line of work. Your grandparents didn’t mind mandatory polio and measles vaccines…or small pox vaccines either. And except for the e nutjobs like these being unvaccinated getting it, those are still gone.
So Asian19, they are upset because they choose not to get vaccinated? They’re in the military?( Military personnel can’t protest the government.) They have to follow company safety protocol to work? I don’t think these folks patronized the Weinberg center or the Kennedy Center or they would have already gotten vaccination cards.
They are clueless, as it was written. Globalism, uniting the whole world, is something they know nothing about. It goes back to the Tower of Babel. Can't blame these ignorant ones , just the by product of public education (?) and a godless society.
No vaccine mandates? Foolish child. Vaccine Passports have already been in the works. I don't expect you to understand the implications of that. Most non-Christians don't. Forgive us, we are polite because we speak the real Truth in Love.
Oh well. Now you’ve taken it one step too far.
Exactly, Jdb... Sorry, but from the flags and other stuff visible it looks a lot like the Jan. 6th crowd out and about again...
Yep.
But alot poorer from Biden's Runaway Inflation heading in to a Depression.
Frau Schatzi, never took the arbitur, richtig?
I’m doing the cord pull motion for the horn. Let’s hear it!
pppfffpphhhhtttt!
