It might have been an unseasonably warm New Year’s Day, but the waters of the Potomac were still frigid on Saturday.
And for a group of polar plungers, who gather on the banks of the river in Brunswick on Jan. 1 each year, that’s exactly what they were hoping for. Approximately 15 divers jumped into the river as part of the Freezin’ for a Reason charity fundraiser, held each year at the Brunswick Family Campgrounds.
Freezin’ for a Reason has been a mainstay of New Year’s Day in Brunswick for 16 years, and is put on annually by the Brunswick Area Recreation Council (BARC).
Lee Zumbach, treasurer for BARC, said the annual fundraiser helps bring in money for the Frederick County Special Olympics, the Brunswick Food Bank and BEACON, the Brunswick Ecumenical Assistance Committee on Needs.
Plungers who brave the waters are required to make a monetary donation before jumping in and are encouraged to get to help raise as much money as possible.
Zumbach said BARC asks each of the plungers how they want to divide the money between the charities, allowing them to split it up in any way they see fit, or even to donate all of the money to only one of the charities.
The event has drawn in plungers from far and wide, he said.
“We put it on Facebook each year and put some announcements around town about it,” he said. “We get people from West Virginia, Washington County, Frederick City — not just Brunswick.”
In most years, Zumbach said the event is able to raise about $3,000 to divvy up between the charities, going as high as $7,000 in some years. It will take some time to determine just how much was raised for this year’s plunge, as BARC is accepting online donations on their website, barcmd.com, for another week.
In Freezin’ for a Reason’s decade-and-a-half of fundraising, Zumbach said the event has never had to be canceled. Zumbach and others recalled a few years back when the river was frozen over, and chainsaws had to be used to cut holes into the ice so the plungers could actually get in the water.
It was even held last year in the face of some of the earlier days of the pandemic, with some strict social distancing rules which were still in place a year later.
“We used to let a lot more people in the water at once, but we only let a few in at a time now, so they aren’t in there breathing on each other,” Zumbach said.
Ruth Vickers, area director for Special Olympics in Frederick County, was on-hand to support two of the plungers -- her grandson and Special Olympian Alarik Vickers, and Keith Zecher, who raised $1,001 for the Special Olympics with his plunge just this year alone.
Zecher said he’s been doing polar plunges for years now, estimating he’s done at least 30 over the year, making him a seasoned expert of sorts.
“For me, it’s addictive,” he said. “I want to do it all the time.”
For Zecher, the fact that all of the funds raised through Freezin’ for a Reason stay right here in Frederick County is a major plus. Additionally, Vickers said events like these are massively important to the continuing success of the Frederick County Special Olympics, as the state Special Olympics organization requires the smaller county groups to do large amounts of fundraising on their own.
“Every county is out there trying to constantly fund-raise to keep their program going,” she said. “We have to pay for our facilities, we have to pay for our uniforms. We don’t get a free ride.”
While it takes plenty of effort to coordinate Freezin’ for a Reason, the event itself was over in only a matter of moments. Three groups of five plungers each jumped into the Potomac for a few seconds before getting back out to warm up.
A few divers, like Len Joseph, of Brunswick, decided to go for a second round, jumping back into the river after the rest of the plungers had at least one go-around. Joseph, through chattering teeth, said it feels great to help in this way.
“It feels good, because we’re helping and it’s all going to a good cause,” Joseph said, before heading off to get out of his bathing suit and into warm clothes.
