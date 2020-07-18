Protesters made their message loud and clear Saturday night in downtown Frederick as they stood in the sections of the streets closed off by police to allow for outdoor restaurant seating.
Organizers from Frederick United urged white protesters to come to the front as they approached the police car at the corner of Second and Market streets. Behind it, diners sat at tables outside Taco Daddy and Brewer's Alley. While some turned their attention to the protesters, others seemed unfazed.
Gabriel Moore, an organizer of Frederick's March for Justice, spoke into a megaphone, gaining power and emotion as he spoke. He said he used to think he was fighting to be seen as equal, but now he feels he is fighting to be seen as human.
"I’m sick and tired of waking up every day and wondering if I’m going to make it home," he said. "Am I going to be killed by one of them [police] or by one of my own brothers?"
The "No Justice, No Peace" protest was organized by Frederick United and led by Kristen Lundy. About 50 protesters of all ages and races braved the 95-plus degree heat to listen to presentations in Baker Park before marching through the streets.
At the top of Market Street, Moore spoke about an incident that had occurred on Monday evening, when protesters with RISE were met by counter-protesters who boasted pro-Trump rhetoric and flags.
One of the counter-protesters had leaned over the police barricade and spit on him, he said. He didn't know how to react.
"If I react I'm seen as an animal," he said.
The megaphone was passed around to other organizers and protesters who shared Moore's anger and spoke about the centuries-long oppression of Black people.
Burnett McFadden of Glen Burnie spoke about losing her three sons to murder all within the span of a couple of months. When she saw the video of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, she had an intense reaction.
"When he was murdered he hollered out 'mama,'" she said. "It went to my bones, it went to my soul to hear him cry mama."
Saturday's protest followed many others held in Frederick throughout June and July, originally spurred by Floyd's death at the end of May. But Saturday's attendance was lower than normal for Frederick.
Akiyyah Billups, with Frederick's March for Justice, said she was disappointed by the lack of support. She said the June 5 march, which brought out around 7,000 people, was historic. But it was "not historic enough for the change that is needed," she said.
Lundy also asked protesters to share the events on social media and to have conversations with their friends and families about joining the protests.
Because ultimately, the protesters do not feel like the county or the city has heard them. Despite the several press conferences and meetings the councils have held, they have not seen much concrete change, they said.
At the end of the protest, attendees gathered around the Frederick County Courthouse on West Patrick Street.
Blair Hudnall reminded the crowd of what Mayor Michael O'Connor had said at the June 5 march. "I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired."
Hudnall, too, is sick and tired of being sick and tired. Lundy wants to see more change in the county. And while she wants more people of color in local politics, she doesn't want their presence to be void of meaning.
"If you are a Black or brown person in power and you’re saying nothing," she said, "You are a token."
Frederick United encouraged protesters to attend another protest on July 25 at 5:30 p.m., at the Urbana Regional Library, organized by Urbana youth.
Glen Burnie?
