Three Linganore High School seniors have been disciplined for an alleged "senior prank" that included a racist epithet spelled out on school property on Monday, a county school official said on Friday.

A video collage circulating on social media this week showed a photo of the epithet, along with other images that were part of the prank, according to a statement from Linganore High School Principal Michael Dillman.

Winifred

This is not a prank. These seniors are in the 17 and 18 year old range. Have they really made it to the twelfth grade without realizing the seriousness of this matter?? Since they are graduating, just what serious consequences are even possible? I trust this "prank" is not indicative of Frederick County graduating seniors.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

There is a history of this at Linganore. Nothing ever changes on this issue in Frederick County it seems.

