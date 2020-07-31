As protest organizers continue advocating for racial justice, they've helped organize another event this weekend to involve religious and spiritual institutions in the conversation.
Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the organizers and community members will gather at the Baker Park bandshell for a time of healing and unity. The organizers are calling on religious leaders to join the conversation and stand in solidarity with their advocacy for racial justice.
Organizer Akiyyah Billups said the group has "multi-race, faith, denominations and churches coming together in solidarity to pray for and unify our city."
For more information, email marchforjustice20@gmail.com.
