Frederick County’s Rotary Clubs are stalwart pillars of community service, exemplifying the true spirit of altruism and collaboration.
There are seven Rotary Clubs in Frederick County, and they have not only demonstrated their commitment to serving the community, but several have also found a steadfast partner in The Community Foundation of Frederick County.
These partnerships have led to funding grants that support numerous local nonprofits, making a profound impact on the lives of residents.
Rotary Clubs have a longstanding history of serving communities around the world, embodying the motto “Service Above Self.” These clubs bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds, united by their passion to effect positive change.
I have been a member of the Rotary Club of Frederick for more than 25 years. With its rich heritage and unwavering dedication, the club stands as a prime example of the impact that a collective group of committed individuals can achieve.
Important to the Rotary Club of Frederick’s impact are the six endowed funds it created with the Community Foundation, including the Rotary Club of Frederick First Century Trust Fund and the Rotary Club of Frederick/W. Meredith S. Young and Helen B. Young Scholarship Fund.
These endowments are a wellspring of resources that enable the Rotary Club to support a wide array of local initiatives, ensuring that its efforts endure for generations to come.
“Because of the generosity of members of our club and the larger community, and the careful management by the Community Foundation, these endowed funds have grown to over $1.1 million,” said Greg Rausch, chair of the Rotary Club of Frederick Service Partnerships Grants Committee.
The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek’s journey with the Community Foundation began in 1996 with a pass-through fund. This fund served as a catalyst for revitalizing the bandshell at Baker Park, breathing new life into a cherished community space.
Since then, the fund has continued to make a significant impact, providing financial support to more than 50 projects and initiatives. These grants have played a pivotal role in enhancing local parks, cultural venues, and educational programs, ensuring that the community thrives both socially and culturally.
In 2006, the Rotary Club of Fredericktowne established a donor-advised pass-through fund. In recent years, support from this fund has bolstered programs within Frederick County Public Schools.
This commitment to education radiates outward, enriching the broader community and fostering an environment of growth and prosperity.
The collaboration between the Rotary Clubs of Frederick County and the Community Foundation has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting local projects and initiatives. These synergistic partnerships have empowered these clubs to amplify their efforts, channeling resources where they are needed most.
The Community Foundation’s role as a custodian of philanthropy aligns seamlessly with the Rotary Clubs’ mission, creating a harmonious ecosystem of giving and support.
The Rotary Clubs of Frederick County have steadfastly demonstrated the immeasurable value of service, compassion and unity. Their partnership with the Community Foundation and other local charitable organizations serves as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a stronger, more vibrant community.
With endowed charitable funds and a shared vision, these organizations exemplify the power of collective action, reminding us all that the true measure of a community’s strength lies in its ability to come together for the greater good.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.