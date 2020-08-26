The S.H.E. Week programming by the Frederick CountyChamber of Commerce took a chance to reflect on the history of the right for women to vote and the future of women in politics during a virtual panel on Wednesday.
Betty Mayfield from the League of Women Voters explained that women were not granted the right to vote until August 1920 when the 19th Amendment was signed and certified after it was ratified by 36 states.
The road to the right to vote was a long and challenging one. Mayfield spoke about how Black women were often left out of the fight by white suffragists who thought that achieving their right to vote was more important than the collective whole.
There were still many barriers to voting after the 19th Amendment passed, such as literacy test and poll taxes which targeted people of color.
“This is really a shameful legacy of the women’s suffrage movement. And as we celebrate or commemorate the 100th anniversary of this amendment, I think you see a lot of self reflection, …. And a determination to do better in the future,” Mayfield said. “I think this is one of the mountains we have yet to climb in this era.”
Stephanie Slocum-Schaffer, professor of gender and women’s studies at Shepherd University, said more women are in politics now than ever before. But while women are statistically just as likely to win elections as men, they do not enter political races as often as men do.
Part of this could be because of what is called an “ambition gap,” Slocum-Schaffer said. The gap is created when women are not encouraged by their peers to get into politics.
Another factor is self-image; women are more likely to believe they aren’t as qualified for a political role as men.
“The numbers for 2018 and certainly 2020 are very encouraging. But we have got to get young women involved,” Slocum-Schaffer said. “And we need to actively recruit women for local office.”
Carole Jaar Sepe, who is on the county planning commission and is also the co-president of the League of Women Voters of Frederick County, recalled running for County Council in 2014. She planned on running again in 2018, but decided not to because she wanted to spend more time with her family — something she says many women are cognizant of as well.
She is disappointed that many women still do not vote; in 2016 only 55 percent of women in the U.S. voted in the general election.
“So imagine what the suffragists would think, after all this work, some of us are not even taking our rights seriously,” she said.
To end the panel, moderator Rachael Pashkevich Koontz asked the panelists how they would encourage the 60-plus attendees to get involved in their own communities.
Pauline Sow, a senior at University of Maryland, said she had never set out to be a leader in her community. And while she considers herself one now, she thinks the most important thing about getting politically involved is listening to the people around you, and taking their concerns and hopes to heart.
“If you’re doing something for a community, but you’re bringing in your own perspectives, are you really doing something for the community or for yourself?” Sow said.
