We are used to seeing Santa around the holidays, with his elves and reindeer and lists of kids who have been naughty and nice.
But the idea of helping a neighbor in need, of giving, of being kind and harboring a festive spirit, lives in us all year long. It is this spirit of giving and helping those in need that inspired a generous donor to create the Secret Santa Fund with the Community Foundation in 2010.
The Secret Santa Fund affects lives in Frederick County throughout the year.
If you know Don Linton, you know the Community Foundation. He conceived the idea to create a Community Foundation in Frederick County in the early 1980s and he played a major role in bringing the dream to fruition in 1986.
Linton has helped start many funds with the Community Foundation over the years, including the Secret Santa Fund.
“I remember hearing of people having a cash crisis — when traveling or while trying to buy groceries — and a stranger gave them some cash to help them through the crisis,” Linton recalled. “I thought a fund at the Community Foundation might be able to provide some help in getting people cash in such a crisis situation.”
Grants from the Secret Santa Fund to local nonprofits including SOAR (Supporting Older Adults through Resources) and Federated Charities Corporation have helped individuals throughout the county with emergency assistance.
The fund provided support to a woman who needed new tires on her power wheelchair. She could not afford the wheels herself and her insurance would not cover the cost. The wheelchair provided her a means to be independent and participate in activities at her rehabilitation center.
The Secret Santa Fund helped an individual purchase a vehicle to get to medical treatments at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. It helped a resident on limited income who needed working appliances in his home, and it helped an older man who was deaf to replace a broken computer, so he could continue to communicate with the outside world.
In 2021, Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County received a Secret Santa Fund grant to support a homeowner suffering from major health issues with water and squirrel problems in her house.
The Habitat staff and volunteers took down dead trees on the property and fixed cement steps, gutters and a storm door. The support gave the homeowner peace of mind that her home problems were resolved and allowed her to focus energies on improving her health.
Christmas comes once a year, but the Christmas spirit is alive and well all year long at the Community Foundation. The Secret Santa Fund is one of more than 780 Community Foundation funds that benefit the residents of Frederick County every day.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.