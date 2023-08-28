Al Green said he knows what it's like to hit rock bottom.
Green, the night shift manager for the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs' Emergency Shelter in Frederick, is five years clean this month after battling addiction for three decades. He experienced homelessness.
But he fought his way to sobriety and stable living with the support of others.
Now, he's starting a support group dubbed Real Talk with Al Green to support and give hope to people with the same struggles.
"I love these people. I love to help them," Green said. "I have some hard times here sometimes, you know, different personalities. But ... I went through a dark place to where now, today, I know how to deal with that type of stuff."
People who come to the shelter to wash their laundry or find solace in the emergency shelter beds remind him of his own life and experiences, Green, 67, said.
He hosts sessions at 5 p.m. every other Friday at the shelter. Green tries to pick a theme to discuss for the first 30 minutes.
The last session focused on the idea of people hiding behind a mask or being themselves, Green said.
In the second half of the meeting, people talk about whatever else is weighing on them.
"We try to teach them about the legwork and the things that they got to do and the trust that they need to have, you know, not to give up," Green said.
Born and raised in Frederick, Green said he is the eldest boy of seven children.
Feeling unwanted, he said, he rebelled a lot as a child.
Although basketball gave him a shot at college, he went back to the streets after about a week. Drugs and alcohol became a big part of his life.
"I smoked crack cocaine for 30 years and drank for 30 years," he said. "I'm grateful to be alive today."
It wasn't until 2018, when his fiancée ended up in the hospital with a heart attack and a stroke, that Green got help, he said.
Three days after she was in the hospital, Green said, he got high. He was thinking of suicide. He said he didn't know why, but he called 911.
Rather than arrest him and put him in jail, he said, the police took him to the hospital. There, he met someone from the Frederick Rescue Mission, who took him to the mission's rehabilitation program.
He lived and grew with a group of men in the program for a year, all of whom were struggling with addiction while trying to get their lives back on track.
He moved into transitional housing for six months, then moved in with his current fiancée, who Green said has been tremendously supportive.
Shortly after, he found his job at the religious coalition, and has worked there since.
Green thought about setting up a support group like Real Talk ever since he got out of rehab, he said.
Kavonté Duckett, a Frederick County councilman and director of the emergency shelter, supported Green's idea for a support group and allowed him to use the space to host meetings.
Now, Green is planning to become a certified peer recovery specialist to better lead a group. Currently, he has a certification to be a peer recovery mentor, he said.
He's hoping that as the group gains traction, more people will attend and offer help for handling mental health and addiction.
"I know that God put me in a position to do this, and I'm not going to quit because he gave me the opportunity to allow me to live. And I believe that this is what he wants me to do," Green said.
