Sherri Lewis was getting desperate.
Her husband — soon to be ex-husband — had recently been incarcerated, and their 4-year-old son, Liam Kalbskopf, didn’t know how to cope with his absence.
It was 2017, and Liam had just entered pre-K. Even though the little boy was well-behaved at home, he would often have emotional outbursts at school. Lewis suspected it was partly because he wanted to spend time with the male principal.
When she’d take Liam to the park, he’d run up to random men and beg them to play catch with him or go for a walk. Then, when they would leave, he’d cry.
“Every time,” said Lewis, who lives in Walkersville with Liam. “‘I want to go with the daddy!’ It was brutal.”
Lewis scoured the internet for advice, read every book to her son that his guidance counselor recommended and begged his pediatrician to tell her what to do. But nothing seemed to be working.
Then, about three months after Liam started pre-K, his teacher put Lewis in touch with Shari Ostrow Scher, the executive director of the Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership.
For almost two decades, COIPP, a Frederick-based nonprofit, has supported families in Frederick County who have been affected by the prison system.
“There’s so much selflessness and heart in it. There’s love in it,” Lewis said of the nonprofit. “It isn’t a task, it isn’t a duty, it isn’t a job. They care about you.”
‘They gave him an escape’
Three years ago, on a morning in early fall, Lewis woke up, unable to move.
She had planned to go to a pumpkin patch in Middletown with her mom and Liam. Instead, she spent the day in the emergency room.
Lewis was eventually diagnosed with dermatomyositis, a rare connective tissue disease. It took her two long years of physical therapy to become fully mobile again, she said.
“You know if you swim for a really, really long time, you just float and float and when you finally get to get out, you can kind of feel your own body weight?” she said in an interview in the Walkersville Public Library, as Liam, 9, played nearby. “It was like I was dragging my own body weight all the time. Like I was trying to run through water and I was just shuffling my feet.”
Lewis only recently started working again. While recovering, she had to quit her job as a massage therapist, where she had worked for 10 years.
At the time, she had three months of savings. Because of that, she didn’t qualify for food stamps. It would take a year for her to qualify for long-term disability.
Liam was supposed to start pre-K that fall, but Lewis kept him home for one more year. He knew his ABCs and some basic math when he started school, but he was behind socially, Lewis said. He couldn’t tie his shoes.
While scared for her health and Liam’s development, Lewis worked to legally separate from her ex-husband, William Kalbskopf.
Kalbskopf is incarcerated at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover, where he is serving 12 years for armed robbery. A letter mailed to him by The Frederick News-Post, requesting comment, went unanswered.
Lewis got in touch with Ostrow Scher about a year after she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis. Even though she knew it wasn’t her fault that Liam’s dad was incarcerated, she felt guilty for how much her son was struggling.
But COIPP became their “village.”
Classes hosted by the nonprofit helped Liam better understand and work through his emotions. Volunteers helped Lewis get in touch with a local organization called City Youth Matrix, which gave Liam the adult male role models he so desperately needed.
When Lewis couldn’t walk, COIPP volunteers drove her to workshops. She participated in support group meetings over Zoom, when she was feeling too sick. If she couldn’t make the session, volunteers sent her pamphlets with parenting advice and toys and gifts for Liam.
“They gave him an escape,” she said. “A lot of kids just need that glimmer of hope, that flicker of an alternative life.”
‘Like a family’
When her children were young, Ruth Horner knew where to send them to summer camp and where to find resources for them in Frederick County.
But that was a long time ago. Now, she’s 72 years old and is raising her 9-year-old granddaughter.
Horner asked The Frederick News-Post not to publish her granddaughter’s name, to protect her privacy. The girl’s mother, Horner’s daughter, has substance use problems and has been incarcerated off and on, Horner said.
There are a lot of challenges that come along with being the little girl’s primary caregiver.
When her granddaughter wants to go for a walk or bike ride, Horner isn’t able to run after her. And during the early days of the pandemic, when school went online, Horner became her substitute teacher and playmate.
Then, there are the finances. Horner retired from her nursing career when she started taking care of her granddaughter. She gets about $1,960 each month from Social Security, which she uses to pay her mortgage and buy groceries.
Though her granddaughter gets money because she has a disability, there isn’t a lot of money left each month for other purchases. Horner was denied the last time she applied for food stamps.
“I always hate when I have to go to the grocery store and buy cleaning products and detergent and fabric softener,” Horner said in an interview at the News-Post offices as her granddaughter spun around in a swivel chair. “Because that’s a lot of money. And it’s nothing we can eat.”
Since an employee at the Frederick County Department of Social Services connected her with COIPP, the nonprofit has been her family’s saving grace.
“It is, honestly, like a family,” Horner said. “The women at COIPP are so kind and so caring, and you just never feel like a charity case or anything.”
Horner has been raising her granddaughter since she was 6 months old. There were some spans of time when her daughter wasn’t using drugs or incarcerated, Horner said. She would come to see her daughter and spend time with her.
But Horner hasn’t heard from her daughter in almost two years. The last time they spoke, she said, her daughter was homeless in Baltimore.
It was really hard on Horner’s granddaughter when her mom stopped calling her or coming to visit, Horner said. Her granddaughter can sometimes say mean things to Horner, which Horner thinks is her way of processing the loss.
But there is joy for Horner in raising her granddaughter.
“At the end of the day, she grabs her favorite blanket that she calls lovey —” Horner started.
“No, I don’t!” her granddaughter cut in.
“She’s getting old enough now that she’s embarrassed,” Horner said with a laugh. She continued, even as her granddaughter squirmed.
“She’ll come over and she’ll say, ‘Can we snuggle?’ And then she still climbs on my lap. And we’ll sit there.”
‘The only way around something is through it’
Ostrow Scher, the founder of COIPP, once said something to Raena Goodwill that made her stop and think.
“Raena,” she told her, “I want you to know you look amazing.”
When Goodwill started accepting help from the nonprofit, she would always keep her head lowered, Ostrow Scher said. But now, when she walks into a room, Ostrow Scher said, her head is held high.
“‘You have confidence and strength,’” Goodwill remembers Ostrow Scher telling her.
She choked up at the memory as she sat in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside a playground in Frederick County. As rain lashed at the windows, her two daughters sat in the back, buckled into their car seats.
Leilani, 3, was fussy, sometimes letting out a loud wail. But Brielle, about 1 1/2, was quiet. She looked at her mom, her huge brown eyes attentive.
A long and difficult road led Goodwill and her two girls to COIPP. Goodwill asked the News-Post not to report her daughters’ last names to protect their privacy.
She and her girls are survivors of domestic violence, Goodwill said. Their experience ended with Brielle and Leilani’s father being incarcerated.
A little more than three years ago, Larissa Metzger — a COIPP volunteer who works for Healthy Families, a Frederick County home visiting program — suggested that Goodwill try attending one of COIPP’s virtual workshops.
“I don’t know about this,” Goodwill remembers telling Metzger. “I don’t trust people.”
But today, Goodwill feels glad she decided to trust the women of COIPP. They are amazing, she said. As a single mom, she said, the support they’ve given her has meant the world.
Goodwill is on disability, so the gift cards her family receives from COIPP help pay the bills. Leilani is attending preschool with a scholarship the organization helped her get.
Goodwill is thinking about going to Frederick Community College to study asset management, and find a job she can work remotely.
Beyond the educational assistance, diapers and books, COIPP has helped Goodwill recognize that she’s a good mom, she said. She grew up in a household that also suffered the blows of domestic violence, and she feels proud of herself for breaking that cycle.
It’s not easy, revisiting her past, she said. But it’s worth it. She wants people to know that help is out there for those who need it.
“The only way around something is through it,” she said, looking at her daughters in the backseat. “As much as I would love to hide away, I want them to live and see the world and do things and have fun.”
“People need to know that it’s possible to get out of the situation they’re in.”
Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series looking at families affected by incarceration. In part 2, learn more about an organization that helps them.
