Thirty local nonprofit organizations will be part of this year's Unity Campaign in March, according to United Way of Frederick County.
The public fundraising campaign will focus on funding programs and partnerships that directly support "the health, education, and financial stability of ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) households," according to United Way.
The campaign will run March 8 through 19.
The Unity Campaign started in 2014. United Way of Frederick County is the campaign's fiscal agent and facilitator.
In 2022, the Unity Campaign raised $550,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
The leaders of the Unity Campaign this year, as Campaign Champions, will be:
- Ashley Waters, the executive director of Woman to Woman Mentoring
- Angela Abrishami, the managing director of Blessings in a Backpack
- Fred Genau, a former executive at PNC
United Way said in a press release that an ALICE report identified Frederick County as the most expensive jurisdiction in Maryland for the cost of basic necessities. More than 37% of Frederick County households "were struggling to afford basic human necessities before the pandemic," United Way said.
This year's participating nonprofit organizations are:
- Advocates for Homeless Families
- Asian American Center of Frederick
- Blessings in a Backpack
- Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County
- Care Net Pregnancy Center of Frederick
- City Youth Matrix
- COIPP
- FCC Foundation's Parents Lead Program
- Frederick Rescue Mission
- Golden Care of Frederick
- Housing Frederick
- I Believe in Me
- Interfaith Housing Alliance
- Justice Jobs of Maryland
- L'Arche Frederick Maryland
- Literacy Council of Frederick County
- Living Well Youth Works
- Love For Lochlin Foundation
- Marriage Resource Center of Frederick County
- Maryland Ensemble Theatre
- Partners In Care
- Platoon 22
- Second Chances Garage
- SOAR: Supporting Older Adults Through Resources
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul-St. John Conference
- The Arc of Frederick County
- The Frederick Center
- United Way of Frederick County
- Woman to Woman Mentoring
- YMCA of Frederick County
