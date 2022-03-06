A convoy of trucks and other protestors rolled through Frederick County Sunday morning, snarling traffic on its way to Washington D.C. to demand an end to all government mandates related to COVID-19.
The convoy began Sunday in Hagerstown where protestors from across the country were reportedly staying overnight before embarking for the Nation's Capital.
The convoy traveled from Hagerstown down Interstate 70 and then headed south on Interstate 270 enroute to the Capital Beltway. Supporters waived flags and hoisted signs from overpasses as the convoy passed.
Maryland State Police issued a press release Sunday urging motorists to be prepared for high volumes of traffic while traveling in the Maryland National Capital Region,
"While public safety remains a priority and we work to fulfill our statewide law enforcement responsibilities, the Maryland State Police respects the public’s First Amendment rights. Law enforcement personnel are working to maintain the flow of traffic and alleviate congestion as they make their way to the region and to the I-495 Capital Beltway," the release said.
State police from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Automotive Safety Enforcement Division and barracks statewide will be patrolling in the area.
The state police also asked people to be "reminded of the potential for misinformation and disinformation that could be spread on social media associated with the convoys and potential protests"
This story will be updated.
(2) comments
What, exactly, is the point of this convoy?
I’m doing the cord pull motion for the horn. Let’s hear it!
