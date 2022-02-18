The United Way of Frederick County this week announced the expansion of its Ride United program, which seeks to help “overcome transportation barriers.”
According to a release, the program has been expanded to offer free and discounted Lyft rides to individuals with military service history, including active military personnel. Veteran riders can be set up by dialing 211.
Rides can be accessed for areas of need including food access, employment, education, economic stability, health and legal needs. The rides can also be used for vaccination and COVID-19 testing, including for trips to purchase at-home test kits.
Besides those eligible due to military history, other riders must be from ALICE households, as defined by the United Way’s ALICE Report, which can be accessed on their website. “ALICE” stands for “asset limited, income constrained, employed.” According to the release, the United Way of Frederick County estimates 37% of county households fall below the ALICE threshold.
Riders must be 18 years or older, or accompanied by an adult.
