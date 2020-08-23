United Way of Frederick County has launched a new program to help low-income residents save money for a car.
The “New Pathway to Transportation” program is a collaboration between United Way, Second Chances Garage, Woodsboro Bank and Dynamic Automotive, bringing all their services together in one streamlined package.
Transportation is one of the biggest challenges for ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Restrained, Employed) families — or those that live above the poverty line but cannot afford basic costs, said Malcolm Furgol, director of Community Impact at United Way.
About 31 percent of households in Frederick County are considered to be ALICE families.
United Way was beginning to develop the project late last year, but didn’t start moving forward with plans until the pandemic hit. COVID-19 has hit ALICE families more severely than families above the ALICE line.
“So what we saw from our ALICE households is that those who had jobs, a lot of them were not able to telecommute, but had to actually get to their job. Or they had to change jobs, but once again an in-person job,” Furgol said. “And so they needed transportation to get to those jobs.”
Public transportation in Frederick County is not comprehensive enough to get everybody to their jobs on time, Furgol said. And at the start of the pandemic, there were several restrictions for bus riders.
“You need a car to get around,” Furgol said. “That has not changed because of the pandemic.”
Second Chances Garage has been committed to helping low-income individuals and families obtain reliable transportation since they opened in 2010. Their program allows clients to purchase a car for $500, plus about $280 for state of Maryland fees.
“Second Chances’ role in the program is to work with the individual and basically get a car ready through our donations,” said founder Rick Trawick. “All our cars come through donations, and to find a matching car for that person’s needs.”
The New Pathway to Transportation program will allow those who qualify to open a savings account with Woodsboro Bank. Once the individual saves $400, United Way will match it to cover the approximately $800 in fees for a car from Second Chances Garage.
In addition to the dollar match, the program offers educational tools on saving and credit through the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick. The concept of budgeting was a big draw for Second Chances to get involved, Trawick said.
The program already has one participant. Furgol plans on serving at least 15 people in the program’s first year, and then expanding it as necessary. Dynamic Automotive has provided sponsorship for the program, in addition to anonymous donors.
“And we’re vey optimistic, we’re very hopeful, because we see a need ... so my thinking is that this is going to be continuing,” Furgol said.
Trawick hopes Frederick County residents consider donating their cars to Second Chances Garage, which relies on donations to create a revenue stream for themselves. Some of the cars are refurbished for clients, while others are refurbished and put out on the public lot, and usually sold for a few thousand dollars.
“For us, we want to help as many people as we can. And we feel like with United Way’s visibility in the county that this will help people understand ... how important transportation is for people in Frederick County,” Trawick said. “And that by donating cars to Second Chances Garage, we can improve people’s lives by getting them that transportation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.