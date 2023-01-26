United Way of Frederick County has issued a request for proposals for Ride United Network providers.
Ride providers are nonprofit organizations that provide transportation options for ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) individuals and families in Frederick County, according to United Way.
The Ride United Network (RUN) came from the Ride United pilot program, in which data was reviewed after lower-income residents who needed rides received more than 4,000 of them. The rides supplement the public transportation system.
United Way said in a press release that the primary reasons for rides were to get to jobs, health care appointments, educational opportunities and grocery stores.
The pilot program found gaps for ALICE senior citizens, youths and veterans and for trips in rural areas.
Ride providers will help fill those gaps, according to United Way.
The first round of Ride Provider Grants will cover the first six months of the program. Funding will be available for 3,000 to 4,000 RUN rides that happen between March and September.
