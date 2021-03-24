United Way of Frederick County has launched an online survey to better understand how COVID-19 has impacted working families. The survey is available for anybody to take, including those from ALICE and non-ALICE households.
ALICE stands for asset-limited, income constrained, employed, and is the term used for families who are above the poverty line but cannot afford the basic cost of living. Ken Oldham, president an CEO of United Way of Frederick County, said 37 percent of households in Frederick County are considered ALICE. That number is from 2018, but he expects it to go up once new data is secured.
Respondents who take the survey will be asked how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them, and all responses will remain confidential.
United Way needs 1,000 responses in order to continue with data analysis. The information gathered in the survey will help the organization identify trends and emerging local needs and provide resources and support.
The survey is available at uwcm.org/COVIDsurvey and closes April 5.
