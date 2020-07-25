About 30 people marched from the Urbana Regional Library to the Community Park on Saturday evening in support of Black Lives Matter.
The protest was the fourth march from the Urbana Black Lives Matter Protest Organization, which is comprised of teenagers who attend Urbana High School.
Lindzie Gordon, Ibukun Fagbohun and Isabella Lowery addressed the crowd before the march and updated them on new developments in their fight for racial equality. They met with the Frederick County Board of Education and gave a list of demands.
Gordon said the demands include removing the police from the school, introducing sensitivity training for teachers and updating curriculum to be more inclusive.
Fagbohun placed importance on redistricting and the actors that must be taken into account when drawing lines to ensure schools are ethnically and socioeconomically diverse.
"We should think globally and act locally," Fagbohun said before the march began. "If we all change our communities, we can change the world."
When the march reached the park, it turned into a block party with a DJ and food from Jerk N' Jive in Frederick and cupcakes from Nubian Sugar.
Lowery said they wanted to put an emphasis on Black-owned businesses during this protest, as they have highlighted different topics at each of their previous marches. They used donations to purchase the food and water they distributed at the park.
Attendees Jen and Sarah Alma of Hagerstown said they were inspired by all the younger protesters who came out to support the movement. They hope to set an example for their 17-year-old son by going to a protest every weekend, usually outside Washington County, where they say protests are scarce.
"Civil protest is good citizenship," Sarah Alma said.
They both agreed with the girls that education needs to be changed, specifically by having a more accurate portrayal of U.S. history in schools.
Omar Bia said he has been protesting in D.C. and Baltimore, but knew it was important to also protest locally.
"I think if everyone protests locally than we can make a change," he said.
Lowery said the group has received backlash from certain community members who disagree with the Black Lives Matter movement or think it's not important to promote it in Urbana, which is largely white and upper middle class.
But she thinks Black voices are not being heard right now, and it's important for white people to "use our privilege in a way that helps other people."
They're thankful for the turnout they continue to see at each protest, and hope they can make concrete changes in the community, such as a more specific anti-discrimination policy in Frederick County schools.
While some might not feel like they are actively contributing to racism, Lowery said it's important to go one step further.
"Inaction is just as bad right now," she said. "Silence is violence."
"BLM," calls are being heard and gaining support across the world. From NASCAR removing the rebel flag to corporations removing offensive logos, and protest marches taken place on six of seven continents. To now being accompanied by the MLB's logo, has been stamped onto the pitcher's mound of the World Series-defending Washington Nationals --and the Los Angeles Dodgers, BLM.
Tampa Bay Rays sent a tweet, saying, "Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor."
The Boston Red Sox endorsed the message, retweeting it to their 2.1 million followers.
The left sleeve of some of the four teams player jerseys -- the Nationals, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants -- have patches reading, "Black Lives Matter" and "United for Change," alongside what the MLB says is an, "inverted MLB logo where the silhouetted batter is black."
Major League Baseball has taken on supporting “Black Lives Matter” movement.
Reality Check! If you believe that minors. who have had little life experiences, and are living under Mon & Dad's roof should be setting the course for our county then here is the next planned rally. We will be marching at the next BOE meeting demanding that any BOE member, over 25 yoa, must be removed immediately! Because if things are this screwed up they must surely be responsible! Maybe the first one to be removed is the Love-Coach!
PLEASE PLAN TO ATTEND. THE HUMAN RACE IS AT STAKE!
I am proud of these children. They are learning an important part of their First Amendment rights. Furthermore, they are creating an environment where they recognize their peers of color and the fact that many of them experience life differently.
Maybe you should buy your kid(s) a plane ticket for Portland so they can get some real experience in asserting their First Amendment rights, right along with some experience in total anarchy. After all, isn't that the goal of what's going on there and in the other major cities where the Democrat leaders have failed so miserably?
Wait until they return to school and find out what their fellow students think of their demands and antics.
Why would there be any repercussions for this? It's not like the statement is controversial or anything.
I could stand outside with a sign that says 'Water is Wet!". Would you have a problem with that? Why do you have a problem with Black Lives Matter?
Why do you have a problem with Blue Lives Matter, NMP, or All Lives Matter? Why does it just have to be black ones?
KR999
Would it make you feel better if they held up signs that said White Men's Lives Matter and held a march for you white men?
No, PurPic, it would make me feel better if they held up signs that read "ALL LIVES MATTER!" Does that answer your question?
[thumbup] Yep
These are the same kids that call the police or destroy their house because mommy takes their phone or game system as a punishment
You don't mean they're..................privileged, do you?
Sources?
So, these children gave a list of "demands" to the Board of Education. How cute! Maybe they could also give a list of demands to their parents too, to include more of an allowance so they can buy new jeans and not walk around in rags.
That demand of removing police from school sounds like a winner, until the next time one of their classmates decides to shoot up a school.
[ninja]
But bosco, don't you think these children took that into consideration? After all, they're almost adults, ya know.......
Or... and hear me out here, we could make it so that kids would never gain access to those types of weapons. We could also make sure that we create an environment that pushes the chance that they would feel like that would want to do that to zero.
I know. I am a radical and a dreamer.
And, with Maryland already having some of the strictest gun laws in the country, just how do you suggest "we make it so that kids would never gain access to those types of weapons?" I agree, you're a radical and a dreamer. But definitely not a realist.
@KR999
https://lawcenter.giffords.org/scorecard/#MD
While MD has stricter than many gunlaws, we are also are 18th in the country as far as gun deaths per 100K people. Kind of proof that the laws are working...
What's interesting too is that if you look at this chart is that the states with the least strict gun laws have the highest death rates per 100K. It is not an absolute, but definitely a pattern there. Thanks for helping make my appoint. I appreciate you.
appoint = point
I need an edit button.
And, NewMarketParent, thank you for making MY point by sidestepping my question with a deflecting reply instead of answering it.
Exactly!
What happened to that girl's pants?
[ninja]
I never could figure out the desire of looking like one is too poor to buy a new pair of jeans. I guess some people just have no pride in their appearance.......
I guess when you can't find anything of substance to criticize.... just go for the clothes.
Or someone else's comment. [lol][lol][lol]
Wow, sad KR and bosco...
No kidding. You would think that a youngster from Urbana/MontCo North could afford a better pair of jeans. Sad.
[ninja]
