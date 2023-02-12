Basfords
Dick and Sue Basford, Community Foundation of Frederick County volunteers and donors, attend an event in June 2019.

 Photo from Community Foundation of Frederick County

The Community Foundation of Frederick County is well known for supporting local nonprofits through grants and local students through scholarships.

For more than 30 years, we have been leveraging partnerships and dollars to affect lives in every corner of the county — from the arts to human services, from animal well being to historic preservation.

