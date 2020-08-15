With overcast skies and brooms in hand, volunteers walked around downtown Frederick early Saturday, sweeping up debris and trash before parts of Market Street shut down to accommodate restaurants and patrons.
Cleanup days are nothing new for Woodsboro Bank President Steve Heine and his employees. Heine and others have been participating in the cleanup days for multiple years.
"We're a community bank, and downtown Frederick is an important place," Heine said.
Saturday's cleanup was organized by the Downtown Frederick Partnership, which set up tables outside its downtown office on East Church Street and helped direct volunteers where to sweep and pick up loose trash.
Rich Ohnmacht and Mary Barry, who also work at Woodsboro Bank, were part of a team of volunteers that dubs themselves "1 Vision Woodsboro" in the effort to better local communities in Frederick County, including downtown Frederick.
There's power in numbers when it comes to cleaning up and sweeping streets, Ohnmacht said.
"If you get a group together, you can take care of it pretty quickly," Ohnmacht said. He and Barry were joined by Woodsboro Bank colleagues Chris Trone and Chris Clemons as they cleaned up the sidewalk near 2nd and Market streets and then near Market and Patrick streets.
There appeared to be less trash than past cleanups, Barry said, perhaps due to the coronavirus pandemic. All volunteers were asked to mask up due to the pandemic.
Trone said outside of the pandemic, one of the challenging parts of any cleanup is removing unwanted stickers from poles around downtown.
"They're really hard to get off, and they're all over the place," Trone said.
Along with the mini Woodsboro Bank army, another volunteer pitching in Saturday was Elizabeth DeRose, program manager of The Hospitality, Culinary and Tourism Institute at Frederick Community College.
DeRose has participated in cleanups like the one Saturday for reasons many others do: because Frederick is a tight-knit community, and because there is a great sense of hometown pride.
"It's the pride in our community, which has grown so much in the last 15-20 years, and I just think it goes to show how much people are involved, and supporting businesses," DeRose said.
"What strikes me is how supportive Frederick is ... the more business, the better for our community," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.