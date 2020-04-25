The Women's Giving Circle, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, awarded $20,000 to two other nonprofits as part of the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Effort.
The Giving Circle awarded $10,000 to Heartly House to support its #StillHere campaign aimed at reaching victims and survivors of domestic violence during this period of increased stress, according to a press release. The Giving Circle grant enabled Heartly House to receive $5,000 in matching funds from The Frederick News-Post for the awareness campaign.
The Faith House program of the Frederick Rescue Mission also received $10,000 from the Women’s Giving Circle, the release said. Faith House will apply the grant funds to make COVID-related health and safety changes to their programs that house homeless women and their children.
The Women’s Giving Circle is a partner in the COVID-19 Relief effort, along with the United Way of Frederick County, Ausherman Family Foundation, Community Foundation of Frederick County, Delaplaine Foundation, Inc, Helen J. Serini Foundation and others. The coordinated funding effort optimizes the effectiveness of the community’s response in providing critical services to Frederick County’s most vulnerable residents.
