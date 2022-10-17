Worth The Wait Group
Buy Now

Gilly Rodgers, left, and Glorie Cassutto, support programs director at The Frederick Center, pose for a portrait in the center's meeting room. Together with Amanda Holk, Rodgers and Cassutto helped start a support group for members of the LGBTQ community who come out later in life.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Earlier this month, on the night before The Frederick Center’s new support group was supposed to meet, Gilly Rodgers gave her best friend, Amanda Holk, a call.

The two of them had helped the LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit come up with the idea for Worth the Wait, a support group for members of the gay, transgender and gender non-conforming communities who came out later in life.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription