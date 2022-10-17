Earlier this month, on the night before The Frederick Center’s new support group was supposed to meet, Gilly Rodgers gave her best friend, Amanda Holk, a call.
The two of them had helped the LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit come up with the idea for Worth the Wait, a support group for members of the gay, transgender and gender non-conforming communities who came out later in life.
Rodgers and Holk — both of them 35-year-old moms — met over the summer, while each was starting the process of coming out. They knew they couldn’t be the only members of the LGBTQ community in Frederick who had waited to publicly share their identity with others.
But with the first support group meeting looming so closely, Rodgers was nervous. What if hardly anybody showed up?
Holk reassured her friend.
“Gilly,” she said. “If one person gets the support they need because of this group, then this group was worth it.”
When they arrived at The Frederick Center on the evening of Oct. 6, however, it didn’t take them long to realize they didn’t have to be worried about attendance.
Even though Holk and Rodgers had come early, there were already people inside, waiting for the group to begin. Still more arrived as the clock ticked closer to 6 p.m. Someone had to run upstairs to get more chairs.
By the time the meeting started, the room was crowded with nearly 30 people. There were younger adults in their early 20s, as well as people closer to Rodgers' and Holk’s age. One woman — whose story brought everyone to tears, Rodgers said — was in her 80s.
After the meeting, she and Holk walked home in silence.
“Oh my God,” Holk remembers thinking. “Our community needed this so much.”
Before starting Worth the Wait, The Frederick Center had plenty of support groups for younger people and — as of May — one geared toward older, retired people, called Aging With Pride.
But when it came to people who were old enough to be adults and young enough to not yet consider themselves to be “aging,” there was a gap, said Glorie Cassutto, support programs director for The Frederick Center.
People in their teens and tweens are expected to still be figuring themselves out and having realizations about their identity, said Cassutto, who uses they/them pronouns.
But for adults — who may be married to someone who is heterosexual or have children — coming out can be life-changing, Cassutto said.
“I am really hopeful that folks will see this as a safe space to help themselves figure things out and help other people figure things out,” they said, “and together we can build some friendships, build some positive relationships, and get that support that we need to carry on in our lives.”
Rodgers began coming to terms with the fact that she’s queer over the summer.
Married to a man whom she loves, Rodgers second-guessed her identity.
“Even now, going through it, I think, ‘Well, it would be so much easier to go back into the closet and live my heteronormative lifestyle, the way society expects me to,’” she said. “It would just be easier than blowing up my whole life.”
But, with the help of her therapist, she had an epiphany. So much of the stress, anxiety and depression she was experiencing was because she was trying to fit herself inside a box where she just didn’t fit.
And once she started to come out of that box, she said, she couldn’t go back.
Holk also talked about boxes when describing her coming out journey.
Throughout her life, she said, it always felt as though she was hiding something from herself — like there was a box inside of her that she wasn’t allowed to open.
From time to time, she’d come out to herself. But before long, she’d shove those feelings back inside the box.
“It’s just hard to explain how you can lie to yourself through this process,” she said.
Now, instead of shoving her feelings away, she tries to listen to herself. There’s celebration and joy in coming out, she said, but it can also be a scary and lonely process.
She wants Worth the Wait to be a safe place for people who are questioning their sexuality and for those who are closeted, but want to share their identity with others. Nobody should have to go through their journey alone, she said.
Cassutto hopes the support group becomes a place where queer adults can find a community and make friends. It becomes a lot easier to be yourself and connect with others when it doesn’t feel like you’re hiding, they said.
“I’m really hoping that folks do see that [coming out] is truly worth the wait,” Cassutto said. “Once you’re able to be who you are with people who love you for who you are, there’s just a lot of goodness to be had.”
