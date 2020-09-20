Rick Bell reached into his pocket and pulled out an inhaler.
"I don't go anywhere without one of these within a 100 feet," the Frederick resident said.
The inhaler is a necessary part of everyday life because much of what Bell has sold for 42 years at Rick's Fish & Pet Supply, Inc. has the potential to kill him.
"I am allergic to dogs, cats, birds and small animals, fur or feathers," he said.
What does an allergic reaction typically look like for Bell? "I stop breathing," he said.
To mitigate this, Bell takes medication twice a day and keeps the inhaler handy. His staff is also quick to intervene in potentially dicey scenarios.
"Should have been an accountant. Yes, I know," he said.
Bell, 66, hasn't lasted four decades in the pet business without the ability to overcome some major obstacles.
On this day 20 years ago, a black, Ford F-150 pick-up truck smashed through the front window of his store in the Frederick County Square Shopping Center on the Golden Mile (U.S. 40) after the driver experienced a medical event.
"I remember that night as clear as day," said Frederick native Joe Russo, 53, who was thrown back and injured by the crash, along with his wife, Rhonda.
"It was sudden. It was loud. It was violent. It all happened in the blink of an eye, I swear. We were just missed."
Remarkably, none of the eight people in the store at the time of the accident lost their lives. But that doesn't mean there weren't significant casualties.
Bill, the store's wildly popular African Gray parrot who entertained customers for 12 years with his expanded vocabulary, was lost when the truck smashed right through his exhibit at the front of the store.
So, was Larry the bearded dragon, or as Bell affectionately referred to him, "Big Guy." Larry was found alive in the rubble about 30 feet from where his cage had been. But he died two days later at a veterinary clinic.
There was a memorial service for the animals weeks later that was open to the public, and a fund was established in their honor to benefit the Frederick County Humane Society.
After the impact, fire-and-rescue personnel scrambled to recover as much as they could, often reaching into the debris and pulling out a mouse, gerbil and hamster by the tail. Some of the store's extensive collection of fish was lost.
The overall damage was estimated at well over $100,000, and Bell recovered a good chunk, but not all of it through his insurance.
When the truck came through his front window, he said it sounded like a bomb had gone off. He was in the back of the store getting crickets for a customer.
It could have been a gas explosion, Bell thought.
"I came out and, where the pick-up truck was sitting, I couldn't see it through the haze. It was sitting right in the middle of the shop," he said.
The thought that ran through his head at that moment: "Holy sh$!. What do I do now?"
Calm before chaos
Everything was normal at Rick's Fish and Pet Supply as the clock ticked toward 8 p.m. on the night of Sept. 21, 2000.
A large crowd of customers had just thinned out, and there was a buzz in town because The Great Frederick Fair was in full swing.
Joe and Rhonda Russo had stopped into the store to say hi to their good friend, Rick Bell, and pick up some crickets for their frogs.
They were not there long before the store's showman, Bill the parrot, had roped them into a conversation.
"He would blow a raspberry and then laugh," Joe Russo said of the parrot's antics. "I was laughing so hard at that."
Whenever Joe and Rhonda stepped away from his exhibit, Bill would call after them.
"Hey! Come back here. You're funny," the bird would say.
Joe and Rhonda would step away, and Bill would summon them again.
This went on for close to 30 minutes. Joe and Rhonda were laughing so hard that tears were streaming down their faces.
"He had us rolling," Rhonda said.
Meanwhile, across U.S. 40, David Robert Mayers, then a 42-year-old resident of Walkersville, climbed into his Ford pick-up truck at the 7-Eleven, according to Bell.
After turning left out of the parking lot onto Hoke Place, he experienced a seizure and lost consciousness.
Mayers was known to experience seizures, according to Bell and Joe and Rhonda Russo.
The truck made it across the multiple lanes of U.S. 40 and was now barreling uncontrolled down Hoke Place toward the shopping plaza.
It was moving with some speed when it hit the curb of the sidewalk roughly 20 yards in front of Rick's Fish and Pet and was launched into the air at 7:55 p.m. It destroyed a bench that was sitting outside of the store.
Joe and Rhonda Russo had just stepped away from Bill's exhibit once again, and they noticed he was moving down his perch toward them instead of calling them back this time.
Rhonda remarked, "Oh look. He wants to come home with us."
The next several seconds transpired in slow motion, Joe and Rhonda say.
They remember the store front window spider-webbing just prior to feeling a huge rush of force as the truck came through.
Rhonda was thrown six feet into a display case. One of the truck's mirrors had scraped the side of her face, nearly ripping off an ear.
Joe was spun around in place, and the impact had torn a portion of his cheek to the bone. He said it looked like a bullet hole and still has a scar from it.
"It felt like I got hit in the side of the face by a baseball bat," Joe said. "I had a mouth full of blood. It felt like my teeth were knocked out."
Bell tried calling 911. But he initially got a busy signal because so many other people were doing the same in order to help.
A customer and his wife and a store employee were at the front counter when everything really exploded past them.
Another store employee and customer had retreated to the back of the store to avoid the debris field.
The Russos and Mayers were rushed to Frederick Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released later that night.
Things could have been so much worse.
Bell said that 10-15 minutes earlier, "they would have been pulling out bodies" because he had a store full of people.
What if Bill the parrot had called Joe and Rhonda back to his exhibit just one more time?
They believe Bill saw the truck coming and, instead of calling them back again, was moving down his perch toward them to get out of the way as fast as he could.
"It would have been different if we walked up to his cage again," Joe Russo said. "It went from a happy time to hell in just a split second."
The Aftermath
Bell doesn't curse his luck or ask why this happened to him.
"That's one in a million," he said, still thankful that no human perished.
The very next day his store was open for business with the damaged section roped off. He said they even opened 10 minutes early and did about $1,200 worth of business for the day.
"We didn't do bad money for the day considering a large chunk of my sales floor was no longer there," Bell said. "People wanted to come in and see what happened."
People also wanted to help.
One of his friends that owned a glass company was there to board up the front window before the pick-up truck was even pulled out of the store.
One of his employees had an uncle who did construction work, and he stopped by to help.
Several customers asked what they could do to help, even if they had little construction experience. Some stayed for hours and wiped fish tanks.
Joe and Rhonda Russo stopped by the following day on crutches to survey the scene and offer their support.
Joe does construction work and helped to repaint the place.
"I've always felt a little guilty," Rhonda said. "We didn't see the truck coming. Had we seen it, we could have grabbed [Bill] and saved him."
Years later, Joe and Rhonda were still picking small pieces of glass out of their own skin.
The unlikely crash had left an indelible mark on many people. But, 20 years later, at least they were still around to tell the story.
"Got very lucky," Bell said. "I wish we hadn't lost two [beloved animals]. But at least no [person] died. It could have been a much different story."
(3) comments
Rick's staff is dishonest and unprofessional. Had a horrible experience there, will never go back and have urged others to stay away from that place.
How so vodalone? What happened? I have had no issues with service or quality for the reptile products I buy there. The prices have also been comparable to the online stores.
I remember this incident very well. Good luck and best wishes to the future for Rick and staff. We'll see you soon for the bi-weekly cricket order for our Beardies.
