Victor W. Weedn was named to lead the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) by the Maryland Department of Health on Monday.
Weedn will begin the job Wednesday. His appointment was made by the Post Mortem Examiners Commission after a national search, according to the governor's office.
"Dr. Weedn is an experienced and well-regarded forensic pathologist who is more than capable to serve as Maryland's chief medical examiner," Acting MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said in a prepared statement. "I'm confident he'll excel in the role and advance one of the nation’s leading medicolegal institutions."
Weedn is a forensic pathologist and attorney who served as an assistant medical examiner with the Maryland OCME from 2009 to 2012. He most recently served as a professor in the George Washington University Department of Forensic Sciences, including chair of the department from 2012 to 2018.
— Greg Swatek
