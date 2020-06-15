Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 fell for the 18th consecutive day across Maryland on Monday.
The Maryland Department of Health reported there were currently 745 residents in the hospital due to the coronavirus. That is six fewer than the number reported a day earlier and 224 fewer than reported at the same time the previous week.
The last increase in hospitalizations in Maryland was registered on May 27 when the number rose by 23.
Gov. Larry Hogan hailed that the number of state residents in intensive care due to the virus dropped below 300 for the first time since April 6 and that the positivity rate is now in single digits in all 24 Maryland jurisdictions.
"[Monday] marks one month since we began stage one of our safe, gradual and effective roadmap to recovery, and all of our key health metrics continue to trend in a positive direction," Hogan said in a press release.
There were 292 Maryland residents in intensive care, a decrease of 87 over the last week, and 453 in acute care, a decline of 134 over the same span.
A total of 4,567 have been released from isolation across the state. That is an increase of 327 over the last week.
The positivity rate in the state fell by more than half of a percentage point over the last 24 hours and now stands at 6.55 percent. That represents a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests.
The rate has dropped more than 75 percent from its highest level on April 17 and more than 60 percent since the state began reopening May 15.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate stands at 6.51 percent.
There are now 2,298 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Frederick County and 107 related deaths, according to the state.
The number of new cases in the county increased by 25 over the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths remained unchanged for the third consecutive day.
Meanwhile, Maryland has now conducted more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests after almost 8,500 more were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Over the past eight weeks, Maryland's testing capacity has surged more than 500 percent, as the state has now administered 500,791 total tests.
Residents do not have to be exhibiting systems to receive a test, and Hogan has been encouraging anyone who has been in any large gatherings or spends time around people in vulnerable populations to get tested.
The state reported 331 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the overall total 62,032.
The death toll rose by six over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 2,817 in Maryland.
