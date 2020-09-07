At midday Monday, on a pristine Labor Day in terms of the weather, Sarah Meyer and her 9-year-old daughter, Josie, practically had the pool to themselves at the William R. Diggs Memorial Swimming Pool in Mullinix Park.
Ordinarily on Labor Day, the final day of the pool season, the Diggs pool would be packed with swimmers and sunbathers, and Meyer and Josie would be swimming at one of their three community pools in the Whittier neighborhood of Frederick.
However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, they found themselves practically alone at the Diggs pool after reserving their places online.
The three pools in their community never opened for the season, and the Diggs pool was the only one run by the city to do so.
"We are just very, very thankful that a local pool opened," said Meyer, who said she and her daughter at the pool on most days of a typical summer.
In this coronavirus-plagued summer, it was two to three times per week.
"She's a fish," Meyer said of her young daughter. "She loves the water."
Meyer and Josie reserved their place in the first two-hour window of the day.
Due to the pandemic, the Diggs pool opened in mid-July, almost two months later than its typically Memorial Day weekend opening at the end of May. It restricted access to city residents only.
The Diggs pool offered swimmers three two-hour sessions Monday through Saturday for a maximum of 13 people per session. On Sundays, there were two two-hour sessions available.
All visitors who weren't from the same family had to remain six-feet apart in the water and around the pool, and the lifeguards and an onsite Parks-and-Rec employee enforced the social-distancing measures.
In between sessions, the pool area was cleaned and sanitized for the next set of swimmers.
"It's just weird to see a pool without a bunch of people around, especially on Labor Day," said Kasey Fleagle of Frederick County Parks and Recreation.
As the day went on, more people showed up, and the 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. session hit its capacity of 13.
Lifeguard Colin Bower of Middletown knew it wasn't going to be a typical swimming season when he signed up for the job. But even he couldn't appreciate how different it would feel until he got in the high chair overlooking a mostly empty pool.
"It was really strange," he said.
However, opening the pool provided some sense of normalcy for people during a time that can be difficult to find, according to Run Ann Smith, the assistant supervisor of the Diggs Memorial Pool.
"I just hope everything gets back to normal in time for next [summer]," said Smith, who missed seeing a pool full of happy and smiling children on a daily basis.
