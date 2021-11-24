Thursday, Nov. 25, is Thanksgiving Day, a federal holiday.
The customer service office of The Frederick News-Post will be closed Thanksgiving Day and reopens at 7 a.m. Nov. 26. The business office will be closed Thanksgiving Day only.
FREDERICK CITY GOVERNMENTThanksgiving observance, temporary and holiday season service schedule changes:
n The City of Frederick’s office facilities will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 to observe Thanksgiving. Some service schedules will change. Additionally, the holiday season brings additional service changes.
n Parking — Holiday season brings free parking. No payment is required at City garages and meters on Nov. 25 or Nov. 26, 2021 (Frosty Friday). Additionally, free holiday parking begins. The City will offer free garage parking every weekend (Saturdays at 8 a.m. through Mondays at 6 a.m.) starting Nov. 27 through the end of the year.
n Residential Trash Collection — There will be no trash collection service on Nov. 25. If you usually set out your household trash on Wednesday evening for Thursday collection, set your trash our Thursday evening for Friday collection. If you usually set out your household trash on Thursday evening for Friday collection, set your trash out on Sunday evening for Monday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
n Residential Yard Waste Collection — There will be no yard waste collection on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule for those impacted the week of Nov. 29.
n Business District Trash Collection — Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential) — Recycling will not be collected on Nov. 26. It will return to the regular schedule on Nov. 29.
n Residential Recycling — Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
n The William Talley Fitness Center will be closed Nov. 25 and 26.
n Food bank: There will be no food distribution service on Nov. 25 and 26.
n Soup kitchen services will be operating on the normal schedule.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENTFrederick County government services will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Services will resume their regularly scheduled times Nov. 29.
Additional information related to the holiday schedule:
n Animal Control and Adoption Center will be closed. Details: 301-600-1603 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.
n The Landfill and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed on Thanksgiving and there will be no curbside recycling pick-up. The facility will reopen on Friday and recycling collections will shift one day later than the normal schedule. Details: FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle or call 301-600-2960.
n Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed from 5 p.m. on Nov. 24 through Nov. 28 and their online catalog will be unavailable as they migrate to a new system.
n Frederick County Courts and State’s Attorney’s Office District and Circuit Courts are closed. State’s Attorney offices will also be closed.
n Board of Elections will be closed Thursday and Friday. Details: 301-600-VOTE (8683) or www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections.
n Health Department will also be closed Nov. 25 and 26. Details: call 301-600-1029 or FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept.
n Department of Social Services offices will be closed. Details: visit dhr.maryland.gov.
n TransIT Services — On Nov. 25, TransIT services will not be in operation. MARC Train and the MTA 204, 505 and 515 Commuter Bus will not operate. On Nov. 26, TransIT-plus (demand response) service will not operate. Connector service will operate on a Saturday schedule. Shuttle service will operate on regular schedule. MARC Train and the MDOT MTA 204, 505 and 515 Commuter Bus will NOT operate Details: 301-600-2065, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/TransIT or refer to the Rider Bulletin.
n Call 301-600-9000 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV, department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.
OTHER CLOSINGSThe municipal offices of Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Middletown, Myersville, Mount Airy, Thurmont, New Market and Walkersville will be closed Thursday and Friday.
n Yard waste pick up in Walkersville will move to Friday because of Thanksgiving.
Maryland Courts will be closed.
Frederick County Public Schools offices and schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
Frederick Community College will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Maryland state offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Thanksgiving Day is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.
