Thursday, Nov. 26, is Thanksgiving Day, a federal holiday. The customer service office of The Frederick News-Post will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The business office will be closed.
CITY OF FREDERICK GOVERNMENTn The City of Frederick’s office facilities will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 to observe Thanksgiving. Some service schedules will change. Additionally, the holiday season brings additional service changes.
n The holiday season brings free parking. No payment required is at City garages and meters on Nov. 26 or 27. Additionally, the holiday free parking begins. The City will offer free garage parking every weekend (Saturdays at 8 a.m. through Mondays at 6 a.m.) starting Nov. 28 through the end of the year. City garages and meters do not require payment on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
n There will be no residential trash collection service on Nov. 26. If you usually set out your household trash on Wednesday evening for Thursday collection, please set your trash our Thursday evening for Friday collection. If you usually set out your household trash on Thursday evening for Friday collection, please set your trash out on Sunday evening for Monday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
n There will be no residential yard waste collection on Nov. 26 or 27. Yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule for those impacted the week of Nov. 30.
n Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
n Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential) will not be collected Nov. 27. It will return to the regular schedule on Nov. 30.
n For residential recycling, refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at www.frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
n The William Talley Fitness Center will be closed Nov. 26 and 27. Normal hours will resume on Nov. 28.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENTn Frederick County government offices will be closed Nov. 26-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Services will resume their regularly scheduled times Nov. 30.
Additional information related to the holiday schedule:
n Animal Control and Adoption Center remains closed to the public. Details: 301-600-1603 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.
n The Landfill and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed on Thanksgiving and there will be no curbside recycling pick-up. Recycling collections for Thursday and Friday will shift one day later than the normal schedule. Details: visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle or call 301-600-2960.
n Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday. Virtual resources and services are still available 24/7 at www.fcpl.org.
n Frederick County Courts and State’s Attorney Office District and Circuit Courts are closed. State’s Attorney offices will also be closed.
n Board of Elections will be closed. Details: 301-600-VOTE (8683) or www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections.
n Health Department will be closed Nov. 26. All programs and services will be closed on Nov. 27 except for contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, and daily COVID-19 data updates. Details: call 301-600-1029 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept.
n Department of Social Services All offices will be closed. Details: visit www.dhr.maryland.gov.
n TransIT services will not be in operation on Nov. 26.
n MARC Train and the MTA 204, 505 and 515 Commuter Bus will not operate. On Nov. 27, TransIT-plus (demand response) service will not operate. All peak bus service will not operate. All other Connector and Shuttle bus service will operate on regular schedule. MTA 204, 505 and 515 Commuter Bus will not operate. MARC train will not operate. Details: 301-600-2065, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/TransIT or refer to the Rider Bulletin.
n Call 301-600-9000 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting (www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV), department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.
OTHER CLOSINGSn The municipal offices of Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Middletown, Myersville, Mount Airy, Thurmont and Walkersville will be closed Thursday and Friday. New Market town office is closed Wednesday through Friday.
n Frederick County Public Schools offices and schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
n Frederick Community College will be closed Thursday through Sunday.
n Maryland state offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
n Thanksgiving Day is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.
n Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will be closed Thursday and Friday. VEIP stations will be closed Thursday.
