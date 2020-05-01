In a response to the COVID-19 crisis, and also in response to long-term trends affecting the newspaper industry, The Frederick News-Post is combining its Saturday and Sunday print editions into a single, larger Saturday-Sunday weekend publication.
The new Saturday-Sunday edition will launch May 2, with Saturday delivery to stores and home-delivery subscribers. It will combine sections and features from both the Saturday and the Sunday editions, such as Sunday’s expanded commentary and comics and Saturday’s religion and real estate coverage.
Local news coverage will be unaffected by the change in print schedules, said Geordie Wilson, publisher of The News-Post. Reporters will continue to cover weekend news and events as before, with stories appearing online immediately and typically appearing in Monday’s print edition a day later.
The News-Post also is launching a new Sunday email newsletter called “Sunday Best,” available at no charge to subscribing members.
The change saves money on production and distribution, two of the paper’s largest expenses, thus preserving jobs and resources for reporting essential news, Wilson said. Each Sunday, News-Post carriers drive almost 5,000 miles delivering the paper, equivalent to driving from Frederick to San Francisco and then back to Chicago.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a drastic financial impact on many local businesses, and we are no different. Not responding is not an option,” Wilson said. “Combining our weekend publications will help get us through this immediate COVID-19 crisis without diminishing our news-gathering resources. That’s especially critical now, when so many people are counting on our coverage to make sense of this unprecedented moment.”
Moving to a combined weekend publication also better positions The News-Post to serve the community after the COVID-19 crisis ends, Wilson said. And, he said, the single larger publication better reflects how people today are reading weekend newspapers.
“Weekends are busy times, and fewer of us have relaxed Sundays we can spend reading the big paper,” Wilson said. “Getting the news and circulars on Saturdays and having two days to go through the paper – and take advantage of the sales – is appealing to many of our readers.”
In the recession that began in 2008, The News-Post suspended publication of its Monday edition. The Monday edition was brought back after about a three-year hiatus, but newspaper revenue has never entirely recovered, Wilson said. There are no plans to return to Sunday publication after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
“It’s no secret newspapers around the country are being challenged as we adapt to a more digital news environment,” Wilson said. “Here in Frederick, we are relatively lucky to have tremendous community support for The News-Post. That’s made it possible for us to maintain an exceptional staff and to provide extraordinary coverage. And that’s what we are preserving with this move; we are committed to serving Frederick County long into the future.”
