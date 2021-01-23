The Orenda Center for Wellness is donating 1,000 KN95 masks, 150 face shields and 1,200 gloves to the Religious Coalition of Frederick County for its emergency shelter.
"The shelter director has communicated that they have limited resources and funds for [personal protective equipment] and have struggled greatly. We hope to help protect them during these unprecedented times," said Kelsea Kephart, the co-founder and executive director for The Orenda Center.
Kephart said Orenda, an addiction treatment center, has 1,000 additional masks, 300 additional shields and 800 pairs of gloves to be donated to those in need in the community.
The task of acquiring the PPE and donating it was a joint effort between The Orenda Center, Verita Commercial Real Estate and Scates Corporation, Kephart said.
"We have begun donating to small business that have contacted us needing help, from law firms to restaurants," she said. "Many don't have access to vendors that supply medical supplies, and many are struggling to stay open let alone spend hundreds of dollars on PPE. We hope that this will help businesses protect their employees and their customers, and remain open. We have been blessed with support throughout this entire pandemic and hope that we can help others as much as we can."
Kephart said any businesses needing help can contact her directly via email at kelsea@threorendacenter.com.
—Greg Swatek
