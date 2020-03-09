Stay up-to-date with coronavirus news. Follow The Frederick News-Post’s coverage of this health concern online at www.fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/coronavirus.
Head knowledge. As spring sports get underway, learning about concussions and other head injuries is a smart thing to do. Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville, will host a talk on concussion awareness from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Doctors from Parkview Medical Group will lead the presentation. For more information, call 301-600-8200.
Why vote? Join this event and learn why it’s important for Americans to vote. The presentation is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick. The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Frederick County. Among other events slated for March and April by the LWVFC are forums with candidates for the Board of Education and Districts 6 and 8 at various locations in the county. For more information, email info@frederick.lwvmd.org.
Maple syrup festival in Thurmont. It’s the 50th year for this festival that features demonstrations of the traditional way of simmering sap to syrup. The festival runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Saturday and continues March 15, 21 and 22 at Cunningham Falls State Park, William Houck Area, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont. Breakfast featuring Maryland-made maple syrup and pancakes with sausage will be available for purchase. There will also be hayrides through the sugar grove and live bluegrass music. Suggested admission is a $3 donation per person, to benefit the Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks. For more information, call 301-271-3676.
Diaper distribution. Frederick First Church of the Nazarene will host a diaper distribution noon to 3 p.m., or until gone, Saturday in the pavilion at Amber Meadows Park, Amber Drive and Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Donations of diapers are still being accepted at the church, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, until the day of the event. For more information, call 301-385-7807 or visit www.frederickfirstnazarene.org.
“Unveiling the Faces of the Enslaved.” The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society’s unveiling of its facial reconstruction project. The guests of honor at this event have been dead for 200 years. For the first time, see forensic facial reconstructions of two enslaved African Americans from Catoctin Furnace. The unveiling will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick, and will include a short presentation about the 200-year-old mystery brought to life. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, wine/beer bard, and music. All proceeds will go directly to the completion of the Museum of the Ironworker. Hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 for CFHS or AARCH members, $50 for non-members, which includes a one-year membership to CFHS. Details at https://catoctinfurnace.org/unveiling-and-fundraiser.
