Run for the Books. Train with the Steeplechasers Running Club to prepare for the Run for the Books 5K from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 13. The race is May 17. Call 301-600-8200 for more information.
All about Bill Moran. The late Moran is considered the father of the modern knife forging movement and is credited with reintroducing the process of making pattern welded steel — the ancient process called Damascus steel. Robert Wilson, president of the William F. Moran Jr. Museum and Foundation Inc., will speak on Moran's life and legacy at the Middletown Valley Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Reformed Church Chapel, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. For more information, call 301-371-6410.
Voter services events. The League of Women Voters of Frederick County will host a "Why Vote" presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont. On Saturday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the league will host a Board of Education candidate forum at the Thurmont library. For more information, email info@fredericklwvmd.org.
Meet with Frederick County Councilman Jerry Donald. Two locations on Saturday. He will be at the Point of Rocks Community Center, 1635 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and at Beans in the Belfry, 122 W. Potomac St., Brunswick, 11:15 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 301-600-2336 or email jdonald@frederickcountymd.gov.
