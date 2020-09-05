Three motorcycles crashed on US-15, heading northbound near S. Jefferson St., a little bit before noon, according to the Maryland State Police.

The operator of one of the motorcycles was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The other two refused treatment, State Police said.

One lane was closed, but reopened around 2:30 p.m.

bosco
bosco

Old guys on Harleys or idiots on rice rockets?

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

My guess is idiots on rice burners or an idiot in a car. I've yet to see a Harley rider ride irresponsibly.

DickD

Riding a motorcycle is the same as looking for a accident to happen. There you are a few clothes, a helmet, going 50.to 60 mph, on two wheels. One slippery spot, one curve taken to fast, a car that doesn't see you in their blind spot and you are on angel wings.

