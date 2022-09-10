With her miniature mane in a pink ponytail sticking skyward, Addison appeared ready for showtime.
Addison, a gray Chinese Crested dog, donned a cheetah print harness that matched the stroller she sat in, flanked by her owners, Cathy and Gerardo Ligsay, of Thurmont.
The family was moments away from being called in the pet show ring, surrounded by about 50 people, on the front lawn of Catoctin High School. It was Addison’s first pet show.
“She’s, in our eyes, the prettiest dog,” said Cathy Ligsay. “And waggiest tail.”
Saturday's pet show was part of the 66th annual three-day Thurmont and Emmitsburg Community Show.
The volunteer-run Community Show kicked off Friday with opening ceremonies and a baked goods auction that Community Show Chairman Rodman Myers said was the largest they’ve ever had.
The pet show and a livestock show highlighted the Community Show on Saturday morning. The afternoon featured various performances, a buffet catered by Mountain Gate Family Restaurant and a livestock sale.
Myers, who helped start the Community Show 66 years ago and has served as chairman or vice chairman ever since, said multiple generations of the same families have participated in the Community Show since its inception.
“It still shows a pride people have in agriculture,” Myers said. “It’s a pride they have in the community.”
With financial assistance from the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board, the Community Show will distribute around $13,000 to winners of the event's various contests.
The pet show featured 12 different classes, including the dog with the waggiest tail, the cat with the longest whiskers and the most unusual pet.
The Community Show’s official booklet stated that previous years’ grand champions and reserve champions were ineligible to enter. The booklet also declared that “an ant is not a pet.”
Winners were awarded $5.50, second place got $4.50 and third received $4. Organizers said they would mail checks to winners by Nov. 15.
Addison didn’t win the day’s prettiest dog, but her owners know they had a charming pup on their hands.
“This breed is always voted the most ugliest. But in our eyes, she’s beautiful,” said Cathy Ligsay, the chairwoman of the Flower Show.
Like many others in attendance, the Ligsays have been coming to the Community Show “forever.”
Both Cathy and Gerardo grew up in Thurmont and attended Catoctin High School. They graduated four years apart and didn’t know each other at the time.
Across the school building from the pet show on the front lawn, children participating in local FFA and 4-H programs displayed goats, beef, sheep and pigs with the hopes of winning their own awards.
Elizabeth Miller, of Emmitsburg, said she, too, has been going to the Community Show since she was a child, although not consistently. She's forgotten about the Community Show a few times, but she returned on Saturday because of her family.
Standing with her 1-year-old son, who was seated peacefully in his stroller, munching on pieces of hot dog, Miller prepared to watch her cousin participate in his first Community Show.
“It’s just something fun to do,” she said. “It gets the kids involved.”
Among the young people showcasing their livestock was Caroline Clark, a 16-year-old Thurmont resident. She won the grand champion prize for market lamb.
Clark said she was elated after her win, but she was initially hesitant to disclose the animal's name to the News-Post.
After a quick laugh, she revealed the 132-pound, 8-month-old animal's name: Lamb Chop.
The Community Show concludes on Sunday. It will begin at 9 a.m. with a dairy goat and dairy cattle fitting and showing.
Sunday’s activities will include a petting zoo, face painting, pony rides, a fried chicken and pulled pork BBQ buffet, and a kiddie tractor-pull contest.
The day’s final events — the 37th annual Catoctin Mountain Log Sawing Contest and the 41st annual Robert Kaas Horseshoe Pitching Contest — are expected to begin at 1 p.m.
