By Friday, Feb. 25, the Graves family had expected to find out when they could finalize the adoption of a 6-year-old Ukrainian girl named Bridget.
But a day earlier, the Russian military invaded her country.
Husband and wife Phil and Kristie Graves, of Brunswick, already consider Bridget their daughter. They lovingly refer to her as “Brizzy.”
With her addition, they’ll become a family of seven. Their fourth child, Elliana, was adopted from Armenia in 2017, and they have three biological children.
The Russian attack on Ukraine, however, has disrupted the plans to grow their family — and they aren’t the only ones whose adoptions have been touched by the crisis. There’s the Lazo family in Point of Rocks, who have spent the past few days worrying as their teenage twins fled to Poland. Then there’s the Hutson family in Brunswick, mourning the loss of a friend who helped them adopt their two sons in 2013. He was killed amid the violence, according to numerous media outlets.
More than anything, these families want the Ukrainian people to be free and their children to be safe.
“Imagine that your child is halfway around the world, locked down in the orphanage, and there are bombs all around,” Phil Graves said.
Brizzy is in an orphanage on lockdown in the city of Zaporizhzhia, located in southeastern Ukraine. Graves added that she is about 50 miles from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that recently came under assault by Russian forces.
The Russians shelled the plant, Europe’s largest, early Friday in the city of Enerhodar, The Associated Press reported.
The Graves get daily updates on Brizzy from Marina Boyko, a nurse. They communicate through social media and rely on Google translate to understand each other. They’re told Brizzy is safe, fed and clothed, but threats in the region loom closer than a parent would like.
At least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, the AP reported Friday, citing the U.N. human rights office. Sixteen children are reportedly among the dead.
Kristie said she finds it difficult to watch the news.
Images of tanks and missiles are quite a different scene from what the family experienced in December 2021, when they met their future daughter.
“She’s very bright, she’s very outgoing,” Kristie said, smiling at the memory.
The couple entered the orphanage through big green gates, Phil recalled. They saw a playground and murals of Disney characters. The trees were decked out for Christmas.
Inside a playroom, Brizzy got to know the people she would call mom and dad.
Brizzy was on Kristie’s lap within minutes, but the youngster was a little wary of Phil since she hasn’t spent much time around men. A translator helped them communicate, but the Graves weren’t concerned about the language barrier.
“Love is an international language,” Phil said.
They learned of Brizzy through the adoption grant foundation Reece’s Rainbow, which seeks to help families adopt children abroad with special needs. Kristie said she saw Brizzy’s photo on the foundation’s website and felt a spiritual connection.
“When my wife saw her on the Reece’s Rainbow website, God spoke to her and said, ‘That’s your child,’” said Phil, who is senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Brunswick.
“When you see your child, you go get them,” he said.
Brizzy was born at 25 weeks with a twin brother, who died at birth. She has cerebral palsy and club feet. She also can’t walk on her own. Born via surrogate in Ukraine with biologically American parents who decided they didn’t want her, Brizzy found her way to the orphanage after undergoing lifesaving hospital care, Phil said.
But Brizzy’s adoption is in limbo until the family can get a new court date, and with Russia showing no signs of relenting, it’s hard to tell when that will be.
The family’s faith in God and in the people caring for Brizzy keep them strong.
“Hopefully, we have Brizzy very soon,” Kristie said.
‘Ukraine changed our lives forever’
Reece’s Rainbow helped facilitate another Brunswick family’s adoptions from Ukraine.
In 2013, husband and wife Erik and Jenny Hutson welcomed into their family 3-year-old Andrew and 18-month-old Elijah, both of whom have Down syndrome. Within their first month of coming home, both needed open heart surgery, according to Jenny.
“I know both of them would not have survived much longer,” had they stayed in Ukraine, Jenny said.
Watching the boys play at home Thursday, one might never guess Andrew and Elijah had a tough time starting out in life.
Andrew, now 11, bounced balls on the floor with his 5-year-old sister Hailey while their dog barked excitedly. Andrew plays basketball, and his favorite color is blue.
Nine-year-old Elijah cuddled with his parents on the couch. His mother said he loves going to the car wash and watching the rainbow-colored soap run down the windows.
The Brunswick community shows a lot of love to her sons, Jenny said.
But Ukraine, too, has a special place in the family’s hearts, which now break to see the violence tear through the streets.
“I always had hopes of taking them back there,” Jenny said.
She described the people of Ukraine as proud and hardworking.
One of the people who made their adoption possible was Ukrainian-American Serge Zevlever, who lived in Missouri when he wasn’t helping children in Ukraine.
Zevlever helped hundreds of children with special needs find homes, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. A sniper shot and killed Zevlever Feb. 26 outside a Kyiv bomb shelter after he volunteered to check on commotion outside, the Post-Dispatch reported. He was 62.
“He knew the children in orphanages were worthy of families,” Jenny said. “He represented a hope for children.”
Jenny is worried about her other friends in Ukraine. They’re hard to get in touch with, but when she does hear from them, she said they ask for prayers and for Americans to urge the U.S. government to help. Some have told her they’re running out of food.
The images she sees on the news weigh heavily on her heart.
“Ukraine changed our lives forever,” Jenny said.
Coming of age in war
In Point of Rocks on Thursday, Karen and Phil Lazo anxiously awaited updates from their 17-year-old daughters as they fled their orphanage with roughly 55 other children, heading to Poland.
“We trust God with them,” Karen said Thursday. “We just want to get them home.”
Tetyana and Anastasia, who also go by Tanya and Nastia, are typical teenagers in some ways. They like to sing and dance, stream videos of South Korean K-pop band BTS, and express feelings through emojis.
Nastia is outgoing and bubbly, while Tanya is introspective and often the one to lend a hand.
About one month away from their 18th birthday, their life in a war-torn Ukraine is far from normal.
The Lazos legally adopted Tanya and Nastia in May of 2021, but a paperwork error and now the Russian invasion are affecting their ability to come to their new home.
In their rural orphanage, the Lazo girls have heard missiles, jets and a blast sound off, their mother said.
“For all they’ve been through, they just have a great spirit,” Karen said. “When the world is falling apart around them they’ve always had each other.”
Karen and Phil Lazo met the girls in 2019, when they hosted them for the winter through New Horizons for Children, an orphan cross-cultural hosting ministry.
Their goal wasn’t to adopt — not at first. They’d already raised two sons, now adults, and lost an 8-year-old daughter in a car crash in 2003. They were about to be empty nesters when they offered to host the twins, who were then 15 years old.
Karen said they’d hoped to make a difference in the lives of a vulnerable population. She’s learned some Ukrainian teens, as they age out of orphanages, can be lured into human trafficking.
After Karen and Phil Lazo met Tanya and Nastia, they realized they didn’t want to say goodbye, so they pursued adoption.
“We’re not changing the whole world,” Karen said, “but we’re changing the world for two.”
However, bringing the girls to their new home hasn’t been a smooth process.
In February of 2021, Karen and Phil Lazo were in Ukraine on the first trip to finalize the adoption. When the couple arrived home, their adoption coordinator said she’d forgotten to tell them to fill out a particular form after the girls’ 16th birthday. As a result, they missed a critical deadline.
The family is pursuing humanitarian parole visas for the girls, and their case may be strengthened now that Ukraine is under attack.
Thankfully, the girls have cell phones to communicate, but Karen said they had to be careful to conserve their batteries during their journey.
Karen declined to expand on the girls’ whereabouts, as she’d heard of another group of orphans being stopped while attempting to flee.
Tanya tried to reassure their worried mother.
“Mom, we’re fine and safe,” she wrote Thursday before they made their way out of the country.
But on Friday, the parents got the message they’d been waiting to hear.
They made it to Poland.
