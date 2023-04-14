Tractor trailer tanker full of milk overturned.
A tractor trailer tanker truck full of milk overturned in Urbana near Sugarloaf Parkway and Md. 80. The driver has "serious injuries."

 Frederick County Sheriff's Office

A tractor trailer tanker full of milk overturned Friday morning, causing "serious injuries" to the driver and shutting down the eastbound lanes of Md. 80 in Urbana, police said. 

Frederick County Sheriff Office spokesperson Todd Wivell said the incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. The driver was airlifted to a shock trauma center, according to an FCSO Facebook post.  