A tractor trailer tanker full of milk overturned Friday morning, causing "serious injuries" to the driver and shutting down the eastbound lanes of Md. 80 in Urbana, police said.
Frederick County Sheriff Office spokesperson Todd Wivell said the incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. The driver was airlifted to a shock trauma center, according to an FCSO Facebook post.
The incident only involved one vehicle, the post said.
Wivell told the News-Post it was "going to be a while” before the road reopened.
Wivell said he could not add details about how the overturn occurred because it is under investigation.
“The tractor trailer lost an undetermined amount of milk which has run down MD 80 and into the storm drains,” the online statement added.