Unified Community Connections, a nonprofit agency supporting people with disabilities, has named Amy Kreitz as president and CEO, effective May 29.
Krietz’s previous positions at Unified Community Connections include chief operation officer, director of operations in Western Maryland, community services director in Frederick as well as residential coordinator and recreational therapist in Frederick. She was also the therapeutic recreation director at Buckingham’s Choice in Frederick.
“We are so pleased to have found such a talented person in our midst,” Ellen Milles, chair of the Unified Community Connections board of directors, said in a prepared statement. “Amy has demonstrated over the years her leadership skills and her dedication to the individuals and families we support. We know she will carry on the legacy of our CEO for past 14 years, Diane Coughlin.”
— Greg Swatek
