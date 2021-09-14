The United Way of Frederick County is seeking nonprofit partners to join in a fundraiser that has raised millions of dollars for local families in need.
The annual Unity Campaign for 2022 will take place March 9 to 20, United Way announced in a news release this week. Request for proposals for nonprofits opens Wednesday at unitedwayfrederick.org/unitycampaign and closes Oct. 13. All of the individual contributions go to the nonprofit organization of the donor's choice.
In 2021, 1,440 contributors supported 31 local nonprofits that provide programs and services to Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed (ALICE) households in the county, according to United Way.
ALICE refers to households that earn enough to put them above the federal poverty level and are unable to qualify for most public assistance programs but are still unable to cover basic living expenses such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology, according to the United Way.
“United Way of Frederick County is ready for another spring of giving in partnership with local nonprofits that will once again focus on supporting the health, education, and financial stability of ALICE households that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ken Oldham, CEO of United Way of Frederick County, said in the release. “With over one in three Frederick County households struggling to afford basic human needs, the Unity Campaign is a vital funding source to reduce suffering, provide opportunities, and build a better future for our struggling neighbors.”
United Way of Frederick County adopted Frederick County's Unity Campaign in 2017 after it launched in 2014. Since its founding, the campaign has raised more than $2.5 million for ALICE families in Frederick County, the release reads.
Those with questions about the Unity Campaign can contact Ken Oldham at koldham@uwfrederick.org or 301-938-6078.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.