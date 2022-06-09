Three people were shot and killed at a manufacturing business in the Smithsburg area on Thursday, police said.
Another person was shot and was in critical condition, Sgt. Carly Hose of the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office posted in a message on Facebook that "the suspect is no longer a threat to the community."
Police did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting at Columbia Machine Inc., a mold manufacturing business, other than that the suspect is male.
The suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a vehicle and exchanged gunfire with a Maryland State Police trooper in the area of Mapleville and Mount Aetna roads, according to Hose. Both were struck and were receiving medical attention, Hose said.
Deputies responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the 12900 block of Bikle Road for the report of a shooting, the sheriff's office's post says.
Gov. Larry Hogan shared what he knew at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
“The state police responded, pursued the suspect, suspect fired and shot the state trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire and shot him back,” Hogan said during a briefing with reporters.
Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, about seven miles from Smithsburg, was on lockdown from about 3:50 to 6:15 p.m., spokeswoman Michelle Lovelace said.
No patients, visitors or staff were allowed to leave the medical center during the lockdown and only patients experiencing a medical emergency could enter, Lovelace wrote in an email.
Government officials were among those who attended a media briefing following the shooting.
State Del. Neil Parrott, a Washington County Republican, called the incident “very surprising”.
But the community is tight knit and will act as a support system, he said.
“With the nature of this community, they will wrap around each other, help each other ...," he said.
State Sen. Paul Corderman, a Republican who also represents Washington County, said accountability and responsibility are often missing throughout the country.
“When violent individuals commit violent acts, we need to hold those individuals accountable for those acts,” he said.
U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Democrat who represents the Sixth Congressional District, which includes Smithsburg, said in a phone interview that his office began receiving calls Thursday afternoon from people in the area, and he spoke with Smithsburg Mayor Donald Souders.
The incident appears to be a "workplace type situation," and it wasn't clear Thursday evening what type of weapon was used, Trone said.
He said his thoughts were with the families of the three people who were killed, as well as those who were wounded.
"We pray that [they] recover so [the suspect] can be held to justice," Trone said.
Trone said every member of Congress feels like it's only a matter of time until this happens in their district.
He met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on another matter Wednesday, and said it appears the Senate is putting together a bill to help keep people with mental health problems from getting guns.
A lifelong hunter, Trone said Congress needs to act to control the sales of assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle.
"That's not a hunting weapon. That's not a sport weapon," he said.
But Trone said lawmakers need to do more.
"Thoughts and prayers are not enough," he said.
“I’m devastated by the lives taken today in Smithsburg and for the pain and suffering their loved ones are experiencing," U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, said in a statement. "Today’s horrific shooting comes as our state and nation have witnessed tragedy after tragedy, and it’s got to stop.
"We must act to address the mass shootings and the daily toll of gun violence on our communities. ... I am committed to meeting your pain with action.
“A horrible tragedy has taken place in Smithsburg," U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, said in a statement. "My thoughts are with all of the families of the victims today. This cannot keep happening.”
Staff writers Ryan Marshall and Mary Grace Keller contributed to this story.