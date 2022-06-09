Three people were shot and killed in the Smithsburg area on Thursday, police said.
Another person was shot and was in critical condition, Sgt. Carly Hose of the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office posted in a message on Facebook that "the suspect is no longer a threat to the community."
Police did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, other than that the suspect is male.
Deputies responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road for the report of a shooting, the sheriff's office's post says. Many police cars were lined up near Columbia Smithsburg, a mold manufacturing business.
Gov. Larry Hogan shared what details he knew at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
“The state police responded, pursued the suspect, suspect fired and shot the state trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire and shot him back,” Hogan said during a briefing with reporters.
The governor said he did not know the status of the shooter.
“It’s an ongoing, developing situation,” Hogan said.
U.S. Rep. David Trone tweeted that his office is in contact with officials at the scene.
"We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground," he wrote. "If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds."
"This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able," the sheriff's office posted.
Staff writer Mary Grace Keller contributed to this story.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.