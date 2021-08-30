Six-year-old twins from Middletown who had been reported missing have been found and are safe, according to an email from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Original story below:
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in finding 6-year-old twins who have reportedly been missing for nearly a month.
Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami of Middletown were last seen on Aug. 1 or Aug. 2, according to an FCSO news release. The initial missing persons report was made Monday, authorities said.
Christopher is four-feet-tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair with a crew-style haircut, the release states. He was last seen wearing a size extra-large T-shirt and shorts with sneakers.
His sister Kayleigh is four-feet-tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair with a shoulder-length braided hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a size small T-shirt and shorts with pink sneakers.
The siblings were last known to be with Brittney Hammond, a Middletown resident who may be operating a 2021 white Honda Pilot bearing Maryland tag 4ES6629, according to the FCSO.
Anyone who has seen the children or has information that could lead to their location is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-087510.
Y'all are focusing on the wrong thing. Two kids are missing. That is the important part. Whining about the lack of details is not helpful in ensuring their safe return.
https://www.fox5dc.com/news/search-continues-for-missing-6-year-old-frederick-county-twins
You are having trouble making sense of this due to lack of reporting by FNP. Use the link above and find out it was just reported to the Sheriff's office and Red Rose Court may have a Middletown address, it is the other side of Middletown, off route 40, near Harmony Rd.
This seems fishy all around, especially that it's being reported a month late. I live in Middletown and I would think an amber alert would have been sent. FCSO probably fudged this up somehow.
You should post a pic of Brittney Hammond. Such an incomplete set of information.
Another vague report APB from the FCSO.
Why 30 days for the children to be reported missing?
Is this Brittney Hammond considered a person of interest?
When was the last time Britney Hammond was seen by anybody? Have law enforcement pinged Britney’s cellular telephone?
When can we get an explanation for children not being reported until yesterday, a month later?
We really need a county police Dept.
Good points...is the sheriff department not county?
FCSO is county. However the top leader is an elected official. The person at the top was elected by popularity, not by qualifications, level of formal schooling, not police management background.
Whereas with a county police force, the chief is typically hired based on experience, education background, etc. i use DC’s former chief of police as an example, her list of experience, her education, and her background takes about 4 minutes to read out loud.
Our county has grown. We’re ready for a county police force. This will also free up and enable a sheriff to focus on managing the jail and the court house security.
Why no pic of the adult? Why did it take a month to report? Is the adult a relative? Is the adult known to frequent other areas? Would be nice for some more details to keep an eye out for the adult as well... If this person abducted these kids, they might keep the kids out of sight...
I can't verify the facts, but I read a post on FB about this incident. The post was written by the kids' older sister, who lives in NY. The kids were under the guardianship of their grandmother. The grandmother fell, and has been recuperating in a nursing home. She cannot walk. Her daughter, Brittany, took over the care of the kids. The older sister came back to MD to see her brother and sister. She hasn't been able to find her younger siblings or their aunt, Brittany. They, apparently, according to the FB post, didn't show up at school. Again, this is from a FB post.
Thank you. I was thinking of scenarios of trusted adults (so no immediate alarm). These kids are lucky to have so many caring adults in their lives. And caring strangers. Glad they’ve been located.
Not to be critical -- just curious -- why the almost month-long delay in reporting them missing?
Really unusual...
