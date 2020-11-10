Wednesday is Veterans Day. Originally known as Armistice Day, it is observed on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans and mark the end of World War I. Major hostilities ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
Below is a look at what is open and closed on Wednesday.
CITY OF FREDERICKThe City of Frederick’s facilities will be closed Nov. 11 to observe Veterans Day. Some service schedules will change.
- Parking: No payment is required at city garages and meters Nov. 11.
- Residential trash collection: There will be no trash collection service Nov. 11. If you usually set out your household trash on Tuesday evening for Wednesday collection, please set your trash out on Wednesday evening for Thursday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
- Residential yard waste collection: There will be no yard waste collection Nov. 11. Wednesday yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule on Nov. 18.
- Business district trash collection: Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
- Commercial business recycling service (not residential): Will not be collected Nov. 11. It will return to the regular schedule on Nov. 13.
- Residential recycling: Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
FREDERICK COUNTYFrederick County government offices will be closed Nov. 11, for the Veterans Day holiday. Services will resume at their regularly scheduled times on Nov. 12.
Additional information related to the holiday schedule:
- Animal Control remains closed to the public. Details: 301-600-1603 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.
- Board of Elections will be closed. Details: 301-600-VOTE (8683) or www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections.
- Department of Social Services: All offices will be closed. Details: visit www.dhr.maryland.gov.
- Health Department: The following divisions at the Health Department will be closed on Nov. 11: Administration (includes birth and death certificate services), Behavioral Health Services, Community Health Services (includes WIC services), Environmental Health Services, Health Care Connection & Preparedness (includes health insurance enrollment services), Mental Health Services, the Dental clinic, Audiology, and School Health. The following divisions will be open: Infants & Toddlers Program, School-based Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy. Contact Tracing and daily update of COVID-19 data will continue. Details: call 301-600-1029 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept.
- The Landfill and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed, and all recycling collections for the remainder of the week will shift one day later than the normal schedule. Details: Office of Recycling at 301-600-2960 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle.
- Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed on Wednesday. Virtual resources and services are still available 24/7 at www.fcpl.org.
- TransIT Services: The TransIT office will be closed. Details: call 301-600-2065 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/TransIT.
- Frederick County Courts and State’s Attorney Office: District and Circuit Courts are closed. State’s Attorney offices will also be closed.
- Visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-9000 for further information about Frederick County government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting (www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV), department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.
OTHER CLOSINGS
The town halls and offices of Brunswick, Thurmont, Mount Airy, New Market, Walkersville, Emmitsburg, Middletown and Myersville will be closed.
The schedule for trash and recycling pick-up for Middletown: Brown bag/yard waste pickup will occur on Nov. 10; trash and recycling pickup will be Nov. 12.
Carroll County recycling will not be picked up on Nov. 11, but will be picked up Nov. 12.
Nov. 11 is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices and VEIP stations Nov. 11. All MDOT MVA offices and VEIP stations will reopen Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m. MDOT MVA branch offices are open by appointment only. Self-service VEIP kiosks, online services and 24-hour kiosks will be available throughout the Veterans Day closure.
Nov. 11 is a holiday for Maryland courts.
