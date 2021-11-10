Thursday is Veterans Day. Originally known as Armistice Day, it is observed on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans and mark the end of World War I. Major hostilities ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
Below is a look at what is open and closed on Thursday.
CITY OF FREDERICK
The city of Frederick’s facilities will be closed Nov. 11 to observe Veterans Day. Some service schedules will change.
- Parking: No payment is required at city garages and meters Nov. 11.
- Residential trash collection: There will be no trash collection service Nov. 11. If you usually set out your household trash on Wednesday evening for Thursday collection, please set your trash out on Thursday evening for Friday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
- Residential yard waste collection: There will be no yard waste collection Nov. 11. Thursday yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule on Nov. 18.
- Business district trash collection: Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
- Residential recycling: Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
- Talley Fitness Center will be open. Recreation programs and activities will run on a normal schedule.
- Housing and Human Services: There will be no food bank distribution service on Thursday. Services will resume on Friday. Soup kitchen services will be operating on the normal schedule on Thursday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
FREDERICK COUNTY
Frederick County government offices will be closed Nov. 11, for the Veterans Day holiday. Services will resume at their regularly scheduled times on Nov. 12.
OTHER CLOSINGS
The town halls and offices of Brunswick, Thurmont, Mount Airy, New Market, Walkersville, Emmitsburg, Middletown and Myersville will be closed.
Nov. 11 is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.
Nov. 11 is a holiday for Maryland courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.