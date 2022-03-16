Frederick Interfaith will hold a vigil Saturday in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The organization invites anyone to join the vigil at Memorial Park on the corner of North Bentz and West Second streets from 3 to 4 p.m. March 19. Guests are invited to come with a poem, prayer, brief reading, or simply stand in silent support.
“Let us pray together for the time when all the people of the world will unite in world peace, so that all peoples may have the freedom to pray, work, read, speak and learn what they want in order to govern themselves for their mutual benefit,” Frederick Interfaith said in a written statement. “We pray that all people may live in peace and harmony, with no hatred and no fear of another.”
For more information on the vigil, email frederickinterfaith@gmail.com.
