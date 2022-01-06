Three to four inches of snow are expected to fall on Frederick County Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Worst case scenario, according to meteorologist Chesnea Skeen, the county is hit with six inches. At the very least, we'll see about one inch.
Skeen said predictions show snowfall starting in the extreme western part of the county between 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday. The remainder of the county should see snow starting between 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday. The snow should move out by 4 or 5 a.m. Friday, according to Skeen.
Early-morning drivers will want to proceed with caution Friday.
“Anything that’s frozen and on the roads will likely stay that way," Skeen said.
Frederick's high temperature is estimated to be 39 degrees Thursday, with a low of 24. Skeen said the high for Friday is 31 degrees.
(1) comment
Being a meteorologist has to be the easiest science based job out there lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.