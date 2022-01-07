Parts of Frederick County received between four-and-a-half and eight inches of snow Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The greatest snowfall came about three miles north of Thurmont at eight inches, meteorologist Dan Hofmann said late Friday morning. The southeastern part of the county saw a little less, around four-and-a-half to five inches, according to Hofmann.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the low teens in the area Friday night, Hofmann said.Sunday morning could see precipitation before temps reach the 40s in the afternoon.
“There is a chance with the cold air lingering that there could be some freezing rain, particularly Sunday morning,” Hofmann said.
Between 6 p.m. Thursday and about 2 p.m. Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight disabled vehicles, seven property damage collisions and one personal injury collision, spokesman Todd Wivell said.
With the bulk of the snow falling overnight when there were fewer drivers on the road, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services did not see a significant uptick in calls, spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said.
Frederick County Public Schools closed Friday due to inclement weather. Frederick County District and Circuit courts opened at 10 a.m. after a delay.
(3) comments
About 4 inches in Middletown.
Solid 6" in Walkersville.
About the same on the west side of Catoctin Mountain NE of Myersville.
