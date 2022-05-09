Two wayward barges were still stuck on Monday in the Potomac River, a day after breaking free and traveling miles downstream.
The barges, carrying construction equipment, were set up to repair part of the C&O Canal in Washington County until they got loose.
The barges belong to Kiewit Corp., a Nebraska-based construction company with offices in Maryland. The National Park Service contracted with Kiewit to reconstruct a towpath along part of the Potomac River. Each barge was loaded with an excavator, other construction equipment and stones.
It is not yet clear whether the barges broke free because the lines keeping them in place were not secure enough, if their anchor lines broke or if something else went wrong, said National Park Service spokesperson Christiana Hanson.
The barges were tied near the towpath construction site in Williamsport, between McMahon’s Mill and Lock 42 — miles 88 and 89 of the canal, respectively.
“The situation still remains fluid,” Bob Kula, Kiewit’s vice president of corporate communications, wrote in an email on Monday. “That includes our investigation of what happened as a result of the unexpectedly high, challenging water levels tied to the rainfall.”
The larger barge broke free Saturday evening and traveled less than 4 miles before reaching the remnants of the canal’s Dam 3, in Knoxville, one of seven dams along the canal, according to the National Park Service.
The barge, which is 120 feet by 40 feet, was still at Dam 3 as of Monday evening.
The second barge, which is 60 feet by 50 feet, traveled nearly 26 miles downstream, Hanson said. It joined the flow of the Potomac River on Sunday afternoon and was caught in equipment below Dam 4 in Sharpsburg.
The barges snapped trees in their path along the canal, but the full damage was still not known as of Monday, according to the National Park Service. The Park Service staff had yet to complete damage assessments because the river was still flooded.
The barges likely will not be freed within the next few days, or even within the next week, according to the Park Service.
“This is going to be a multi-week operation,” Hanson said. “We are waiting on Mother Nature.”
Hanson said the Potomac River’s water levels were still high Monday and that its current was moving quickly. She urged people who were visiting the dams where the barges were stuck and other areas along the river to exercise caution.
The barges will not be returned to McMahon’s Mill, Hanson said. Kiewit will determine what to do with them and what parts may be reused. The company will be responsible for replacing the equipment at the construction site.
Local floodingIn Frederick County, flooding over the weekend was modest.
“This was a relatively minor event,” National Weather Service meteorologist Luis Rosa said in an interview Monday.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 10500 block of Keysville Road in Emmitsburg on Friday because a vehicle was stuck in flood water.
It was the only emergency call related to the flood that the division was dispatched to over the weekend, said Chief Tom Coe. It was also the only flood-related emergency call the county’s Division of Emergency Management received over the weekend, said Deputy Director Anthony Rosano.
Much of the rain that caused water levels to rise came Friday, Rosa said. Thurmont experienced the most precipitation in the county, with more than 5 inches.
Water levels from the weekend had receded considerably by Monday.
The Potomac River at Point of Rocks rose to more than 18 feet late Sunday, far above its height of 3 feet from Wednesday and between 1 and 2 feet below the water level measured along the river in Williamsport that morning.
Water levels at Point of Rocks were about 13 feet as of 6 p.m. Monday and were projected to drop to about 6 feet by the end of the week.
The Potomac River near Point of Rocks reached more than 41 feet in 1936, a mark that has not been surpassed.
The highest level in recent years came in June 2018, after a series of rainfalls brought the river to nearly 26 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
The Monocacy River near Frederick at U.S. 70, which had a water level of 3 feet on Wednesday, was up to nearly 18 feet on Sunday. Water levels had receded to 6 feet as of 6 p.m. Monday and were projected to return to 3 feet by Thursday.
The record level for that section of the Monocacy River came in 1972, when the river reached nearly 36 feet after the county was hit with the remnants of Hurricane Agnes, Rosa said.
