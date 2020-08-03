The sun was out in Frederick County Monday afternoon, even as the county braced for lots of rain and possible high winds in a passing blow from Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.
Frederick County and areas to the east could see 3 to 5 inches of rain overnight and throughout the day on Tuesday, as well as 30 to 40 mph winds as the storm moves along the Atlantic Coast, Chris Strong of the National Weather Service said Monday.
Heavy rain throughout the day Tuesday could cause flooding, he said.
Crews in Frederick County and the city of Frederick prepared Monday to handle the possible large amounts of rain that the storm could bring.
The biggest factor would be the rate at which the rain comes down, said Ashley Waters, spokeswoman for the city of Frederick, which has had issues with flooding from heavy rains in the past.
In 2018, a series of violent thunderstorms caused flooding in parts of downtown, overwhelming the city's storm drains and damaging several businesses.
On Monday, workers were checking areas where flooding is a known problem to make sure culverts were clear, Waters said.
The city was also asking restaurants to bring in any outdoor tables, chairs and umbrellas that they've been using for outdoor dining in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid any items getting blown or washed away.
Meanwhile, Frederick County officials were reaching out to local, state and federal partners to make sure everyone is prepared and on the same page, said Jack Markey, director of the county's Emergency Management Division.
It doesn't look like Frederick County is in the crosshairs of the storm, but the county will have plenty of staff available. However, they probably won't be pre-positioned in communities across the county, he said.
After a dry July, the ground in the county will be able to absorb some water if it comes down at a reasonable rate, he said.
They're especially focused on reminding people not to drive through flooded roads, but to find another route or just to wait, since water doesn't usually stay high for very long, Markey said.
The YMCA of Frederick County's building in Frederick had about $1.6 million in damages from the 2018 storms, and crews were preparing on Monday just in case a similar situation arises, said CEO Chris Colville.
Workers were checking sump pumps to make sure they were working, as well as the generators that would power the pumps if the power goes out, she said.
They installed flood-proof exterior doors after the 2018 storms, and were outfitting several parts of the building with aluminum flood planks to cover openings and help keep the water out
“We are armed and ready to go,” Colville said.
(1) comment
Hope the YMCA stays dry. Looks like a gap under those walls for the moment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.