As snow fell Sunday, Frederick County residents could be seen sledding, shoveling, salting and even jogging outside.
Although the snowfall was less than some predictions, it was enough to cancel classes Monday for all Frederick County Public Schools students. The school system announced on Twitter late Sunday that all schools and offices would be closed Monday, and there would be no virtual instruction. That also meant all after-school and evening activities were canceled or postponed. Monday was supposed to be the first day of the winter sports season.
Betty Spangler, who lives in the 200 block of North Market Street in downtown Frederick, was one of them. At the age of 86, she was outside in a red coat salting the sidewalk outside her home. While she doesn’t particularly enjoy snow, she likes it for the children and people who enjoy sledding or skiing.
“Once in a while you’ll meet a kind person who will help you shovel,” she said.
As she has done for the last 32 years, Spangler prepares for snow by making sure she has salt and putting it down the night before.
“Always put salt on before it starts,” she said. “Makes it easier to shovel.”
By Sunday afternoon, total snow accumulation was around 2 to 3½ inches across the county. More snow was to come the rest of the evening with a mix of snow and freezing rain expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Another 1 to 3 inches of new snow is expected Monday with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until Tuesday at 6 a.m.
Local, county and state crews started early in the day by treating the roads before the storm began. By late afternoon, Mike Ramsburg, superintendent of highway operations for the county, said most of the roads were only wet.
“Typically during these kind of storms, we’ll have higher amounts of accumulation ... in the higher elevations, but that’s not really the case,” he said. “Seems to be about the same countywide right now.”
Ramsburg said the roads were salted earlier in the day in anticipation of more snow than they got and that not much additional material has needed to be applied.
“We will hit the roads again this afternoon, anticipating the temperature dropping a little bit this evening and the chance of that sleet and freezing rain coming in,” he said.
On Twitter, the Maryland Transportation Authority reminded people that driving conditions can change quickly, to limit travel and to keep their headlights on.
In the city of Frederick, the Snow Emergency Plan went into effect at 1 p.m., meaning that cars had to be moved from snow emergency routes by 11 a.m., according to the city. City parking garages are free for people who don’t have anywhere else to park.
The city announced late Sunday that the emergency plan would remain in effect into Monday. City offices and facilities, including Talley Rec Fitness Center, and non-essential operations were scheduled to open at 10 a.m., but a re-evaluation was set for 8 a.m. Trash pick-up for Monday will remain as scheduled.
The Maryland State Police at Frederick Barrack “B” implemented its Snow Emergency Plan for Frederick County as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday. During the declaration of a snow emergency, a person may not park a vehicle on any highway designated as a snow emergency route.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office had dealt with one disabled vehicle, two property damage vehicle accidents and three vehicle accidents with injury by early evening, according to spokesman Todd Wivell.
One vehicle accident was serious. The accident took place on Old Annapolis Road and there was vehicle overturn, but injuries were non life threatening.
By late afternoon, the Frederick Police Department responded to a total of 52 calls for service, including two accidents, according to city Public Information and Community Outreach Coordinator Allen Etzler.
Local media weather professionals predicted 6-12 inches? Then heard them backtrack as to why it was less. It ever amazes me how we have all this technology circles the earth and man still can’t out predict Mother Nature.
