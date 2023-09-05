Extreme heat and humidity expected in Frederick County for much of this week have caused cancellations of activities and changed schedules.
Temperatures in the mid- to high-90s, with a heat index of more than 100 degrees, are scheduled to continue in Frederick County through Thursday, Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Tuesday.
The weather should cool down after that, with a chance of rain or thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, which should bring some cooler air, Taylor said.
Temperatures next week are expected to be in the high 70s or low 80s.
While the current temperatures are about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, hot temperatures aren't unusual in the Frederick County area into September or even in October, Taylor said.
More than 600 people in the United States die because of extreme heat each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Extreme heat mostly affects the very young and older adults, as well as people with mental illness or chronic diseases, according to the CDC.
However, even young and healthy people can be affected if they exert themselves in the heat.
The heat caused the postponement or rescheduling of athletic events and practices for Frederick County Public Schools for at least Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Dealing with excessive heat and humidity is something that FCPS takes very seriously,” Supervisor of Athletics and Extracurricular Activities Kevin Kendro said Tuesday.
He and others made the decision Monday that activities for Tuesday and Wednesday would not be allowed to start before 7 p.m., Kendro said.
A decision on Thursday's events will be made Wednesday.
The school system has a sports medicine advisory committee of local medical professionals who provide guidance on safe procedures for dealing with extreme heat, Kendro said.
All coaches also take a week-long course on injury prevention that includes training on heat-related illnesses, he said.
The heat isn't expected to lead to any operational changes for the city of Frederick, city spokesman Allen Etzler wrote in an email Tuesday.
But he said all staff members who work outdoors are trained on how to manage extreme temperatures, the warning signs of heat-related illness, and how to keep themselves and others safe.
Supervisors in the city's operations and parks departments have an app created by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health that provides reminders to take breaks for water and shade, Etzler wrote.
The app also provides hourly forecasts for temperatures for the next 24 hours, so supervisors can schedule more strenuous work during cooler times, he wrote.
Divisions of Frederick County government with employees who work outside are aware of the need to limit employees' exposure to the heat and make sure everyone stays hydrated during extreme heat, county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton wrote in an email Tuesday.
Residents are encouraged to visit public buildings, such as libraries and community centers, retail establishments, or stay with friends or family if they don't have access to air conditioning at home, she wrote.
The State Highway Administration allows crews extra breaks in their trucks or in the shade on exceptionally hot days, and stocks extra coolers of water, spokesman Daniel Allman wrote in an email Tuesday.
They also try to limit strenuous activities and may postpone some work, or have crews come in early or do indoor training rather than do road work out in the heat, he wrote.
So far, my wife and I have avoided using the A/C this summer. I felt like turning it on this afternoon but resisted the temptation. It is about 10 degrees cooler here than in Frederick, but if anything with the trees it's more humid.
At Metro, there was absolutely no concern for employee health and safety. We had to work outside under extreme conditions -- minus 30*F wind chill to 120*F heat index. You could see the heat radiating off the ballast on a sunny day, and it could easily be 140 degrees. In the winter we could not wear gloves/mittens while working on the switch machines (which were of course ice cold) because of handling small parts. Eventually, your hands just stop working. Of course the required DARK BLUE pants and long sleeve shirts did nothing to beat the heat in the summer.
In 27 years, I never heard anyone in management suggest that techs take regular breaks, or drink plenty of water -- let alone provide water!
It's amazing that no one got frostbite or heat stroke (AFAIK).
I grew up in Louisiana with no air conditioning where temps of 100 degrees were common. And where my son lives in Washington State it was 52 in this morning and high for the day was 74. Also, I read tempeatures this year are below normal in Maine and parts of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming.
During my 35 years in surveying I worked in temperatures ranging from a wind chill of 45 degrees below 0 to a heat index of 115. And I'll take the heat over the cold any day.
I’m with you on tolerating extreme heat better than extreme cold. I don’t really know the coldest temp I’ve ever been in. Probably 15-20 below zero. I’ve worked outside for hours at a stretch in triple digits. The hottest temps I know for sure I was in was 116 at mid-morning in Big Bend National Park. There was a thermometer on the outside of the store right next to the Rio Grande. I was bicycling. It was likely hotter later in the day but by then my friends and I were hunkered down under some cottonwoods where we remained for the rest of the day. As evening was approaching we started taking a stroll thru the desert but a rattlesnake, unseen but definitely heard, persuaded us to turn back.
And? I remember people dropping during two a days in full pads on those days with heat exhaustion. You want a cookie or something? Life evolves, we care more now. You should as well.
I know right......this isn't the flex CD thinks it is...[rolleyes][rolleyes]. But you know with CD cruelty is the point...and CD doesn't eat cookies, he gnaws on bricks...[lol]
