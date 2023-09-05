Crew Members on Roof
Crew members walk across a roof in hot weather while working on a house in Frederick on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Extreme heat and humidity expected in Frederick County for much of this week have caused cancellations of activities and changed schedules.

Temperatures in the mid- to high-90s, with a heat index of more than 100 degrees, are scheduled to continue in Frederick County through Thursday, Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Tuesday.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

So far, my wife and I have avoided using the A/C this summer. I felt like turning it on this afternoon but resisted the temptation. It is about 10 degrees cooler here than in Frederick, but if anything with the trees it's more humid.

At Metro, there was absolutely no concern for employee health and safety. We had to work outside under extreme conditions -- minus 30*F wind chill to 120*F heat index. You could see the heat radiating off the ballast on a sunny day, and it could easily be 140 degrees. In the winter we could not wear gloves/mittens while working on the switch machines (which were of course ice cold) because of handling small parts. Eventually, your hands just stop working. Of course the required DARK BLUE pants and long sleeve shirts did nothing to beat the heat in the summer.

In 27 years, I never heard anyone in management suggest that techs take regular breaks, or drink plenty of water -- let alone provide water!

It's amazing that no one got frostbite or heat stroke (AFAIK).

wran

I grew up in Louisiana with no air conditioning where temps of 100 degrees were common. And where my son lives in Washington State it was 52 in this morning and high for the day was 74. Also, I read tempeatures this year are below normal in Maine and parts of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

During my 35 years in surveying I worked in temperatures ranging from a wind chill of 45 degrees below 0 to a heat index of 115. And I'll take the heat over the cold any day.

public-redux
public-redux

I’m with you on tolerating extreme heat better than extreme cold. I don’t really know the coldest temp I’ve ever been in. Probably 15-20 below zero. I’ve worked outside for hours at a stretch in triple digits. The hottest temps I know for sure I was in was 116 at mid-morning in Big Bend National Park. There was a thermometer on the outside of the store right next to the Rio Grande. I was bicycling. It was likely hotter later in the day but by then my friends and I were hunkered down under some cottonwoods where we remained for the rest of the day. As evening was approaching we started taking a stroll thru the desert but a rattlesnake, unseen but definitely heard, persuaded us to turn back.

Piedmontgardener

And? I remember people dropping during two a days in full pads on those days with heat exhaustion. You want a cookie or something? Life evolves, we care more now. You should as well.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

I know right......this isn't the flex CD thinks it is...[rolleyes][rolleyes]. But you know with CD cruelty is the point...and CD doesn't eat cookies, he gnaws on bricks...[lol]

